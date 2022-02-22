Aaron Frishman Joins Foster Garvey as Newest of Counsel

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today announced the addition of Aaron Frishman as Of Counsel in the firm's Portland office.

With more than 15 years of helping clients in estate and tax planning, elder law, trust and estate administration, and litigation, Aaron joins Foster Garvey's highly touted Trusts, Estates & Charitable Organizations practice. He brings extensive experience advising clients in comprehensive estate and tax planning, drafting wills, trusts and advanced directives. Aaron provides representation in estate and trust administration matters, probate, and also litigates in this area. In addition, he advises and advocates for aging clients and those with disabilities. He also works closely with families with loved ones who either have disabilities or suffer from diminished capacity, requiring guardianships and conservatorships.

"We are excited to welcome Aaron and add his many years of in-depth experience to our growing team," said Christine Brown, Principal and leader of the firm's Trusts, Estates & Charitable Organizations practice. "Aaron is known for providing excellent counsel to his clients while treating them with dignity and respect. We look forward to having him on the team to serve Foster Garvey clients."

Aaron was previously a partner at Bousquet Holstein PLLC in Syracuse, New York, where he focused on comprehensive estate and tax planning, succession planning for high-net-worth individuals, trust and estate litigation, and elder law matters. Drawing from experience in corporate and not-for-profit matters, he recognized an unmet need for businesses in the emerging commercial small Unmanned Aircraft System (i.e., drone) industry. In response, he helped establish a new legal practice group at his prior firm focused on small UAS/UAV regulation and commercial use. Active with local community and professional organizations, Aaron served on the Board of Directors of Interfaith Works of Central New York from 2017 to 2021. He was also a Board Member of the Estate Planning Council for Central New York from 2019 to 2021. Aaron was named to the "Forty Under 40" Class of 2014 for Central New York, and he was selected to the Super Lawyers list for Upstate New York from 2017 to 2021.

Foster Garvey PC, a Pacific Northwest-based law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. www.foster.com

