Aaron Gordon joins HTK as new president

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces that Aaron Gordon has joined Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK) as president. HTK is Penn Mutual's wholly-owned broker-dealer/registered investment adviser (RIA) subsidiary and was recently named a top 30 broker-dealer in the U.S. by InvestmentNews and Financial Advisor.

Aaron Gordon joins HTK as president. Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn Mutual, is a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser supporting independent financial professionals across the U.S.

Gordon comes to Penn Mutual with more than 15 years of leadership experience at some of the nation's top financial institutions. Most recently, Gordon served as vice president of managed accounts sales at Lincoln Financial Network, the retail division of Lincoln Financial Group, where he was responsible for strategy and platform expansion and fostered product evolution.

As president, Gordon will develop and guide the firm's strategic direction, while overseeing the day-to-day activities of the firm, including compliance, supervision, operations, information technology and data management, compensation and investment advisory.

"In an environment that is constantly evolving, firms must continually build and grow their wealth management platform so that financial professionals can best meet the needs of their clients. I'm optimistic that Aaron will deliver on the firm's longstanding commitment to excellence and continuous improvement," says David O'Malley, Penn Mutual president and chief operating officer. "Beyond his career accomplishments and leadership experience within the financial services industry, Aaron possesses the drive and eagerness to take HTK to the next level. His collaborative nature and focus on relationships resounds with the culture here at Penn Mutual and HTK."

"HTK is a key component within Penn Mutual's overall distribution strategy," says Thomas Harris, CLU®, ChFC®, FLMI, Penn Mutual executive vice president and chief distribution officer. "With Aaron at the helm, we're eager to build on HTK's longstanding commitment to our financial professionals and their clients, while making HTK's platform, services and solutions even more competitive and the entire firm attractive across the industry."

Prior to Lincoln, Gordon was the chief planning and investments officer at Edelman Financial Services (now Edelman Financial Engines) and senior vice president, national sales and consulting at LPL Financial. Gordon began his career as a financial professional with Ameriprise Financial Services, eventually becoming vice president of the firm's wealth management consulting group.

Gordon earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Penn Mutual helps people become stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

About HTK

HTK is a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser supporting independent financial professionals across the U.S. For more than 50 years, HTK has been the trusted partner supporting financial professionals on their path to success. HTK is committed to offering its financial professionals the independence to build their practice their way through the delivery of a flexible platform, leading solutions and personalized service. Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. Member FINRA/SIPC. Visit www.htk.com.

©2021 The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham, PA 19044

Contact:

Jeff Leinen

Penn Mutual

215-956-8530

[email protected]

Stephanie Kensy

HTK

215-956-8337

[email protected]



3724559TA_Aug23

SOURCE The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co

Related Links

https://www.pennmutual.com

