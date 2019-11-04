Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields -- Author and Investigative Reporter Dylan Howard Goes Inside Jail to Interview Ex-New England Patriots Star's Secret Jailhouse Lover

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the last people to speak with convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez behind bars when he was alive—his jailhouse lover, Kyle Kennedy—breaks his silence to author and investigative journalist Dylan Howard in a gripping new true crime exposé, Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields: Exposing Untold Murders, Violence, Cover-Ups, and the NFL's Shocking Code of Silence (Skyhorse Publishing, Front Page Detectives series hardcover, with eBook from Start Publishing), to be released November 5, 2019.

Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields

Beginning in September 2017, Howard interviewed Kennedy for hours at the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Corrections Center in Lancaster, MA and later at the Old Colony Correctional Facility in Bridgewater, MA.

Kennedy's confessions about Hernandez provide the backbone to Howard's Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields unprecedented and compelling investigation, revealing—for the first time—the real, hitherto unknown motive for the killing of Odin Lloyd—the only crime for which Hernandez was ever convicted—and a series of revelations so shocking it will shake the foundations of the NFL itself.

"This is the real Aaron Hernandez story—and perhaps just the beginning of a whole new murder investigation," said Howard.

From teenage gang member to $40 million star of the New England Patriots, from All-American college player to drug addict, murderer, dead by suicide in his jail cell at age twenty-seven…you think you know the Aaron Hernandez story? You don't.

"I started this investigation with the execution-style killing of Odin Lloyd, but then the case opened up to something far more sinister," added Howard.

"Hernandez had it all. Fame. Fortune. Yet this all-American hero led a secret double life. He boasted about killing men. He boasted about lying in court to beat the rap. This book uncovers how he was able to kill without being caught. At the end, it leaves readers asking whether Hernandez was indeed one of America's most prolific serial killers."

Hernandez hanged himself just days after he was acquitted of fatally shooting two Boston men in 2012 and as his lawyers were appealing his conviction in the 2013 shooting death of Lloyd, a Boston man who had been dating his fiancée's sister. Hernandez had been serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the Lloyd murder.

Featuring new interviews with Hernandez's cellmates, serving police investigators, prosecutors, psychologists, past lovers, attorneys—as well as key witnesses including Hernandez's drug dealer, a male stripper he hired days before the killing of Lloyd—plus extensive testimony from relatives of Hernandez's victims, Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields is the exhaustive, definitive account of the rise and fall of a man undone by his own appetite for violence, gangsterism, power, drugs, and self-destruction.

Dylan Howard, one of the most feared journalists in Hollywood, is an investigative reporter who has edited numerous magazines, including Us Weekly, the National Enquirer, Star, and many others. Described by Dr. Phil as a "relentless" and "cutting edge journalist," Howard has cracked open scandals that have brought down the careers of Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen, Hulk Hogan, and Paula Dean and others. He is also the author of Diana: Case Solved.

Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields: Exposing Untold Murders, Violence, Cover-Ups, and the NFL's Shocking Code of Silence

By Dylan Howard

Skyhorse Publishing, Front Page Detectives series

Hardcover, also available as eBook from Start Publishing

On Sale: November 5, 2019

ISBN: 9781510754973 |$24.99

