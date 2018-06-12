Aaron Hodari to Speak at Private Placement Life Insurance & Variable Annuities Forum in Chicago

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter Managing Director Aaron Hodari, CFP®, CIMA®, is one of 60+ key industry influencers invited to speak at the Private Placement Life Insurance & Variable Annuities Forum at the Hyatt Centric Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL on June 13-14, 2018.

The event will focus on new developments in Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) and Variable Annuities (PPVA) space, tailoring these products and services to diversify a client base, innovative case studies, and more.

Hodari, joined by a panel, will provide analysis on the fundamentals of PPLI.

The forum promises the entire Private Placement value chain under one roof; including, insurance carriers, insurance producers and agents, investment funds, tax and estate planning attorneys, family offices, registered investment advisers, and consultants.

"This is a [valuable] product that people get excited about owning and tell their friends about," Hodari recently told Bloomberg, speaking on PPLI as a growing institutional trend. "It's an alternative investment that allows you to invest in hedge funds and defer or eliminate taxes."

It's estimated that clients put $3 billion into Private Placement products last year alone, with Lombard International, a Luxembourg and Philadelphia-based wealth manager bought by Blackstone LP in 2014, attracting most of that business; but they aren't the only players. Wealth managers like Lombard rely on firms with complex insurance expertise – such as Schechter – to handle the structure of the life insurance strategy.

Hodari estimates investors have put upwards of $18 billion into similar funds along with other insurance products for the wealthy like Private Placement annuity contracts.

More on Aaron Hodari, CFP®, CIMA®:

Aaron Hodari, CFP, CIMA, is Managing Director of Schechter. Aaron works with high net worth individuals, families, business owners, and their advisors to bring them institutional quality investment management and advanced financial planning solutions. Aaron heads the firm's branch of Private Capital, including deal sourcing, due diligence, deal structuring, and market opportunity identification. He's also instrumental in the development of correlated and non-correlated investment alternatives, helping identify investment allocations, and manager selection. Aaron is a member of the CAIS Advisory Council.

About Schechter:

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation wealth advisory and financial services firm. For 79 years, we have quietly advised wealthy families on financial matters including: Institutional-quality investment advisory services, private capital and alternative investments, advanced life insurance planning, income and estate taxes, business succession and charitable planning. Our multi-disciplined team consists of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CFA® charterholders, CFP® practitioners and CIMA® consultants.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaron-hodari-to-speak-at-private-placement-life-insurance--variable-annuities-forum-in-chicago-300664976.html

SOURCE Schechter