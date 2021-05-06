Aaron Kirman Group Launches Asia-Pacific Division, Names Michael Chen Executive Director

"We're excited to announce the launch of our new Asia-Pacific Division and welcome Michael Chen to lead our efforts there," said Aaron Kirman, Founder and President of Aaron Kirman Group and President of International Luxury Estates at Compass. "Our alliances in Asia are unmatched, and sales to Asian buyers in the Los Angeles luxury real estate market comprise a sizable percentage of our overall sales. Los Angeles is the gateway to the Pacific Rim and remains a safe haven for investors. Launching this new division allows us to specialize to an even greater degree in this lucrative market."

According to Better Dwelling , the U.S. ranks at the top of the list of real estate markets for Asian buyer demand, with high-net-worth buyers preferring gateway cities such as Los Angeles. Aaron Kirman Group's clients are buying investment properties or part-time residences in the luxury segment.

"I'm pleased to be joining Aaron Kirman Group to further their efforts in the Southeast Asian real estate market," said Chen. "I look forward to the opportunity to bring my experience and connections to Aaron Kirman Group's clients."

Chen joins Aaron Kirman Group from Compass, in addition to his development company, Luxford Investment Group, of which he founded. Luxford provides services exclusively for ultra-wealthy domestic and international clients. Their partnerships include international publicly listed companies such as HuaYi Brothers and Septwolves.

A report on foreign investments issued by the National Association of REALTORS indicates 35% of Asia's $15 billion residential real estate investments in the U.S. are now in California compared to just 14% in New York[1].

About Aaron Kirman Group

Aaron Kirman Group, founded by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, has grown into a multibillion dollar-producing real estate team –– $726 million in 2020 alone –– built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about new show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group .

CONTACT:

Wicked+

Alicia Mistry

[email protected]



[1] https://www.capitalwatch.com/details/manuscript/475649913011703808.html

SOURCE Aaron Kirman Group