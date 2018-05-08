Aaron Lichtig and Danny Chang Join Xometry Marketing Team

"We're thrilled to have Aaron and Danny join the team," said Cronin. "Aaron brings deep digital and growth experience from Google and P&G, and Danny has tremendous marketplace expertise, including his GM role at eBay Motors. Both will be key leaders in helping Xometry continue to exceed our business objectives while building strong customer and partner relationships."

"I am excited to join Xometry," said Lichtig. "Xometry is using technology to reinvent how manufacturing is done and has enormous potential for growth."

"Xometry's unique combination of core expertise across supply chain, engineering, and data science is powering a sea change in manufacturing" said Chang. "I'm eager to drive deeper engagement with customers and manufacturing partners.

Lichtig joins Xometry from Partnership for a Healthier America after spending over six years at Google. In his last role as Head of Industry in the Government & Advocacy vertical, he developed digital strategies across Google's platforms for political campaigns, advocacy groups and trade associations. Before this, Lichtig served as a client lead in Google's food & beverage vertical. Previously, he spent seven years in brand management and marketing at Procter & Gamble. Aaron holds a BA in history from Yale University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Chang has been a consultant with Xometry over the past several months. Previously, he led product marketing for CEB Inc.'s Technology, Government and Events businesses. Chang's previous roles include the Head of Marketing and Site Experience at eBay Motors, where he worked for eight years and built its largest personalization platform as well as eBay's first Facebook integration. He is an inventor on three U.S. patents and his brand marketing work won a Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity award. Chang holds a BA in history from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Xometry: Xometry is driving the business of American manufacturing through a proprietary software platform which offers on-demand manufacturing to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. We provide product designers and engineers the most efficient way to source high-quality custom parts, with 24/7 access to instant pricing, expected lead time and manufacturability feedback. Our nationwide network of over 1,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding and Urethane Casting. Xometry has over 9,000 customers, including BMW, General Electric and NASA.

