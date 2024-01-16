AARON MCFARLAND PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AT TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUBS

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit Athletic Clubs proudly announces the promotion of Aaron McFarland to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Since joining the company in 2021, McFarland has served in several senior leadership roles, most recently as TruFit's SVP of Production overseeing sales and fitness services for all 40 clubs. During this time, he has shown outstanding dedication and commitment to TruFit's purpose, mission and core values.

This key appointment signifies TruFit's ongoing dedication to excellence and its commitment to continuous growth. "Our team is our most valuable asset and the foundation of our success. Aaron's visionary approach, operational acumen and focus on company culture has been a key factor in TruFit's recent growth and success. As COO, his leadership will be instrumental as we soar to greater heights," said Steve Diniaco, CEO of TruFit Athletic Clubs. "Aaron's integrity is beyond reproach, and I am humbled to work alongside him. Our focus remains on empowering our team to expand our business while aligning with our purpose of Building A More Powerful You!"

Prior to his tenure at TruFit, McFarland held pivotal leadership roles at several renowned fitness brands, notably YouFit Health Clubs and Fitness Works. In these positions, he skillfully managed the operations of an impressive network of 110 clubs in 15 states. McFarland's steadfast dedication to enhancing operational excellence within the health and wellness sector has led to notable achievements and substantial contributions to the fitness industry.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of COO," McFarland shared. "Over the past two years, TruFit has experienced remarkable and explosive growth with over 1,700 teammates that have supported a 45% increase in our member base. My responsibility now extends to everything that transpires within the four walls of our clubs while continuing to work closely with our marketing, finance and human resources teams. TruFit is establishing itself as a significant player in the fitness industry, and I am enthusiastic about enhancing our commitment to nurturing a stronger, more empowered community. Collaborating with our dedicated team, we will deliver an exceptional member experience in service, quality, and cleanliness, all while inspiring our members on their journey to realizing their fullest potential."

About TruFit

Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Club's vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at affordable luxury pricing. With 40 clubs in Texas and Tennessee, TruFit Athletic Clubs is committed to the continued expansion of their well-known and affordably-priced gyms in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. All TruFit locations boast a range of exceptional amenities, including exclusive women-only workout areas, convenient daycare services and Combo6 boxing fitness, just to name a few. TruFit is committed to helping members become acquainted with cutting-edge fitness equipment to achieve their fitness goals while Building A More Powerful You!

SOURCE TruFit Athletic Clubs