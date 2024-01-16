AARON MCFARLAND PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AT TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUBS

News provided by

TruFit Athletic Clubs

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit Athletic Clubs proudly announces the promotion of Aaron McFarland to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Since joining the company in 2021, McFarland has served in several senior leadership roles, most recently as TruFit's SVP of Production overseeing sales and fitness services for all 40 clubs. During this time, he has shown outstanding dedication and commitment to TruFit's purpose, mission and core values.

This key appointment signifies TruFit's ongoing dedication to excellence and its commitment to continuous growth. "Our team is our most valuable asset and the foundation of our success. Aaron's visionary approach, operational acumen and focus on company culture has been a key factor in TruFit's recent growth and success. As COO, his leadership will be instrumental as we soar to greater heights," said Steve Diniaco, CEO of TruFit Athletic Clubs. "Aaron's integrity is beyond reproach, and I am humbled to work alongside him. Our focus remains on empowering our team to expand our business while aligning with our purpose of Building A More Powerful You!"

Prior to his tenure at TruFit, McFarland held pivotal leadership roles at several renowned fitness brands, notably YouFit Health Clubs and Fitness Works. In these positions, he skillfully managed the operations of an impressive network of 110 clubs in 15 states. McFarland's steadfast dedication to enhancing operational excellence within the health and wellness sector has led to notable achievements and substantial contributions to the fitness industry.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of COO," McFarland shared. "Over the past two years, TruFit has experienced remarkable and explosive growth with over 1,700 teammates that have supported a 45% increase in our member base. My responsibility now extends to everything that transpires within the four walls of our clubs while continuing to work closely with our marketing, finance and human resources teams. TruFit is establishing itself as a significant player in the fitness industry, and I am enthusiastic about enhancing our commitment to nurturing a stronger, more empowered community. Collaborating with our dedicated team, we will deliver an exceptional member experience in service, quality, and cleanliness, all while inspiring our members on their journey to realizing their fullest potential."

About TruFit
Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Club's vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at affordable luxury pricing. With 40 clubs in Texas and Tennessee, TruFit Athletic Clubs is committed to the continued expansion of their well-known and affordably-priced gyms in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. All TruFit locations boast a range of exceptional amenities, including exclusive women-only workout areas, convenient daycare services and Combo6 boxing fitness, just to name a few. TruFit is committed to helping members become acquainted with cutting-edge fitness equipment to achieve their fitness goals while Building A More Powerful You!

SOURCE TruFit Athletic Clubs

Also from this source

TRUFIT EXPANDS ITS TENNESSEE FOOTPRINT BY OPENING ITS 3RD LOCATION IN DONELSON, TN THIS WEEK

TRUFIT EXPANDS ITS TENNESSEE FOOTPRINT BY OPENING ITS 3RD LOCATION IN DONELSON, TN THIS WEEK

TruFit Athletic Club, a Texas-based fitness chain has been seeing great success in the 'Volunteer State' as it opens its 3rd location in the...
TEXAS FITNESS GIANT, TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUBS, TAKES TENNESSEE MARKETS ON AS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO GROW WHILE EMBRACING COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS

TEXAS FITNESS GIANT, TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUBS, TAKES TENNESSEE MARKETS ON AS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO GROW WHILE EMBRACING COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS

TruFit Athletic Clubs, the fitness giant from Texas, recently opened their 2nd Tennessee location in Madison. Following the success of its Antioch,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.