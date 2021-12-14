Aaron Paas Appointed Incoming Chief Executive Officer of Prime Matter Labs

MIAMI, NEW YORK, and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Matter Labs, a leading contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products, announced the appointment of Aaron Paas as incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The announcement was made by current CEO, Mohamed Barakat.

Aaron Paas, incoming CEO of Prime Matter Labs

In his new role, Paas will partner with Barakat over the coming months to transition responsibility for all the operations and strategy of the company, including the continued growth across each of Prime Matter Labs' facilities in Miami, Southern California, and New York City. Paas joined Prime Matter Labs two years ago as Chief Revenue Officer and has played a key role defining and executing its growth strategy over that period. During his time, Prime Matter Labs has expanded from South Florida to a national footprint, has increased its workforce two-fold, and has grown its customer base significantly to include some of the fastest growing emerging brands across the beauty and personal care landscape.

Paas has spent his career in the consumer packaged goods and technology sectors, leading teams and organizations through every stage of product and brand development. Paas got his start at Procter & Gamble, where he led progressively larger brand, operations, and product development teams, ultimately leading the Gillette Mach 3 brand operation. From P&G he went on to technology startup Etsy.com and eventually founded his own personal care brand, Wildist, which he led until joining Prime Matter Labs.

"Aaron has a relentless passion for identifying and meeting the needs of our brand partners and the trends affecting them," said Barakat. "We are extremely optimistic about the direction of the company and are thrilled to have Aaron lead the Prime Matter Labs team forward as we continue to make contract manufacturing better for brands."

Over Prime Matter Labs' four-decade history, it has produced award winning skin, sun, hair, and body care products and is consistently recognized as a best-in-class brand partner for its R&D expertise, customer-focus, and operational agility. In early 2020, Barakat and his co-founders, Mark Barakat and Frank Linares, partnered with Monogram Capital Partners, a leading consumer private equity investment firm, to embark on a bold new vision to position Prime Matter Labs for long-term success. According to Oliver Nordlinger, Co-Founder & Partner at Monogram, "Our belief in Aaron was a notable component of our investment thesis and we couldn't be happier with the strategically-minded and essential leader he has proven to be."

"The Prime Matter Labs mission is centered on being a better partner by looking through the brand lens. My perspective on the future of Prime Matter Labs is shaped by the challenges that brands face every day as they work tirelessly to put the best products possible in their consumer's hands," Paas explained. "We are at an exciting time in the evolution of the beauty and personal care landscape and our product development and production platform will be a key driver of innovation and growth for our brand partners, some of the most important consumer brands in their categories."

Paas went on to say that by significantly expanding its operational capacity, creating a first of its kind product development software platform, and putting R&D and innovation at the core of everything it does, Prime Matter Labs is removing some of the biggest obstacles that remain for rapidly growing brands as they look for a partner to support their growth.

About Prime Matter Labs

Prime Matter Labs is on a mission to transform beauty and personal care contract manufacturing. It strives to be the most trusted product development and production partner for recognized and emerging brands redefining the industry. Founded by Mohamed Barakat, Frank Linares, Mark Barakat, and B.M. Barakat (c. 1926-2007), Prime Matter Labs has for four decades achieved high standards for its product development and production capabilities, formulation expertise, quality and regulatory control, and personalized project management. To learn more about Prime Matter Labs, please visit: www.primematterlabs.com.

About Monogram Capital Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and founded in 2014, Monogram Capital Partners focuses exclusively on investing in high-growth consumer brands and service providers. With approximately $600 million of regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to partner with inspirational founders and talented management teams across the consumer ecosystem. Prime Matter Labs joined Monogram's portfolio in January 2020. To learn more about Monogram, please visit: http://www.monogramcapital.com.

