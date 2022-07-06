CLAYTON, N.C., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Pait, CIO/CISO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Technology Executive in the Information Security field, acknowledging his professional excellence with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

Mr. Pait is the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer for AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. He is a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps (Infantry and the Intelligence Community) and a highly accomplished technology executive. In his career, he has built an extensive and successful track record by delivering results and taking security and IT infrastructure performance to new levels of success.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is a novel healthcare support organization. AMI provides tailored healthcare solutions to government agencies, the private sector, international aid organizations, and humanitarian concerns in remote and challenging environments.

With 12 years of experience in information security, Mr. Pait has been in his current role for the past year. As a lifelong technologist, Mr. Pait is a self-described "Evangelist to Technology" and a "Translator of Sorts." At AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, he is a vital executive team member, filling dual roles and answering directly to the president. He directs all IT operations, focusing on delivering a best-in-class IT program and infrastructure to drive the success of this physician-owned and physician-led healthcare support organization.

Before his current role, Mr. Pait was in the U.S. Marine Corps for 12 years and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received numerous military commendations, most notably, the Joint Commendation of U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF), Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).

In pursuit of higher education, Mr. Pait attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. However, he feels that his most significant career accomplishment is being an anomaly: an enlisted Marine who was a sniper and counter-intelligence expert and is now a success in business without having a college degree.

Looking to the future, Mr. Pait hopes to continue to advance in the corporate world, generate significant revenue, and expand the business.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who