Aaron Paul Host's Dinner For Friends and Family to Showcase ÀNI: The World's First Collection of Private Resorts

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron and Lauren Paul invited friends, family and travel industry leaders for an intimate evening with ÀNI, the world's first collection of private resorts. The Paul's shared their experience staying at ÀNI Thailand, where Aaron surprised his wife for her 30th birthday, flying out a group of their closest friends to join them.

Aaron Paul and Julianne Hough with ANI Private Resorts CEO Ira Bloom and others at ÀNI's chef tasting event in LA on Saturday June 8th. The dramatic dining room setting at ÀNI Thailand on the serene island of Koh Yao Noi - the private resort where Aaron Paul surprised his wife Lauren, flying in their closest friends to celebrate her 30th birthday.

At the event Saturday night, a number of the area's leading travel agents and entertainment influencers - including, Josephine Skriver and her fiancé musician Alexander Deleon, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Magos, Ryan Follesé, Sophia Bush, Arielle Vandenberg, and Hudson Thames, sampled a wide selection of dishes from all 4 of ÀNI's exotic locations prepared by chefs flown in from ÀNI Anguilla and ÀNI Thailand.

ÀNI's CEO Ira Bloom welcomed guests and introduced a video presentation on ÀNI's collection of private resorts and charitable art schools, after which Aaron Paul noted to the gathered crowd: "Our trip to ÀNI Thailand was easily the greatest trip I've been on. For big celebratory trips in the future, I plan to always stay at ÀNI. The experiences they provide are just extraordinary. I'll be spending my 40th later this year at ÀNI Dominican Republic." Josephine Skriver, who has also visited ÀNI's Thailand and Dominican resorts, posted "So proud of what they do for the communities in which they build their resorts! Their art academies are so insane!"

ÀNI's private resorts, operating in Anguilla, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka and Thailand, marry the intimacy & privacy of a villa with the amenities and service of a 5-star resort. Each resort was meticulously designed, built and staffed to provide the ultimate experience for groups of friends and families traveling for memory making escapes. From gourmet cuisine to massages; babysitting to cooking classes - everything on-site is included and customized for a single group in residence. Each of the private resorts provides the perfect setting for a pampered and effortless escape with your loved ones.



