Aaron Symanski Joins Kalderos Board of Directors

Symanski brings more than 25 years of technology leadership to the board, with ample experience in the health care sector. In his current role, Symanski serves as head of engineering at Stats Perform, a sports technology company. Previously, Symanski was chief technology officer at Change Healthcare, a health tech company leading the way in value-based care, leading the company through its $2 billion initial public offering. Symanski is also a co-founder of Apervita, where he built the bi-directional peer-to-peer platform that has become the digital standard for U.S. quality measure reporting. In both his roles at Change Healthcare and Apervita, Symanski played crucial roles in leveraging technology to improve inefficiencies present in the health care space.

"We are excited to welcome Aaron, whose expertise in health care and technology will be an asset for Kalderos as we continue to scale," said Jeremy Docken, CEO, co-founder and board member of Kalderos. "His demonstrated leadership will accelerate our company's growth, and we look forward to adding his distinct perspective and health tech skill set to our board of directors."

Kalderos' drug discount management solutions solve for non-compliance in drug discount programs. The company is building a holistic solution to alleviate a multi-billion-dollar problem. In May, Mercato Partners invested $7 million to help Kalderos further its mission.

"Kalderos' approach to the challenges plaguing drug discount programs offers so much potential and promise for an ailing health care system," said Symanski. "I am excited to join Kalderos' team to help them achieve meaningful growth and make a real difference in the marketplace."

Symanski holds a bachelor's degree, a master's degree and an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Kalderos

Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare financial network management. Its initial SaaS product is the world's first drug discount management solution, which identifies, checks and resolves non-compliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

SOURCE Kalderos

Related Links

http://www.kalderos.com

