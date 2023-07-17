Aaron White Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as Applied Sales Engineer, Expanding ACI's High-Level Custom Applied HVAC Systems Business

ACI Mechanical Sales

SEATTLE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales proudly announces the appointment of Aaron White as Applied Sales Engineer, further strengthening its applied product sales coverage in the Pacific Northwest. This strategic move highlights ACI's commitment to expanding its presence in the region and signifies the addition of Aaron's extensive experience to accelerate these efforts.

Aaron White Headshot
"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to our team. As a seasoned sales engineer with deep expertise in the applied and commercial HVAC industry, he will be instrumental in driving our growth," said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI. "His exceptional interpersonal skills and industry knowledge will provide tremendous value to our customers."

Aaron shared his enthusiasm about joining ACI, stating, "I am excited to join ACI in achieving their goals here in the Pacific Northwest. I look forward to collaborating with our customers and helping them find the optimal solutions for their projects."

With over 15 years of experience in the Commercial HVAC sector, Aaron has held key positions throughout the industry on both equipment sales representative and mechanical contractors in the Puget Sound Area. "I am excited to represent ACI's extensive product portfolio and help create custom solutions for our customers across the commercial, industrial, and applied markets," he added.

Working alongside Ertan Serince, VP of Applied Product Sales, Aaron's leadership, sales expertise, and operational acumen will play a pivotal role in transforming ACI's business and fostering long-term customer relationships.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales:
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest's premier vendor for commercial HVAC applications. The company collaborates with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to deliver exceptional solutions for various sectors, including education, data centers, commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. With a team of thirty-six degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers, ACI is committed to helping buildings thrive. For more information, please visit acimechsales.com.

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales

