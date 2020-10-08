Aaron's & Former NFL Star Turn Homeownership Dreams Into Reality

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and its divisions Aaron's and Progressive Leasing, joined forces with former NFL star Warrick Dunn this summer to provide furnishings for four "Homes for the Holidays" surprise presentations, bringing the running total of home celebrations to 181 over the nearly 23-year history of the program.

The donations, representing a $40,000 commitment by Aaron's to help first-time homeowners, came in collaboration with Warrick Dunn Charities, a national nonprofit that has counted Aaron's as a critical supporter for over 16 years. "Homes for the Holidays" celebrates single parents who are actively working to help themselves through first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come along with establishing a new home. While the houses themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover they are fully furnished and stocked thanks to Aaron's, with Warrick Dunn Charities contributing down-payment assistance.

With new social distancing measures put in place to ensure everyone's safety, the summer events celebrated milestones for extraordinary families in Pleasantville, Iowa, Snellville, GA, Spartanburg, SC and Concord, NC. The Pleasantville project supported a mother of four whose husband was lost in a tragic construction accident; Snellville was for a military veteran and mom of five boys; Spartanburg celebrated a dedicated hospital caretaker who also cares for two boys at home; and Concord rewarded a school bus driver who previously shared a small bed with her only son in her grandmother's overcrowded home.

"Even during a global pandemic, Warrick Dunn and his team are an inspiration, as their tireless work allows these families to proudly call themselves homeowners," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "This partnership benefits single parents everywhere, and Aaron's is honored to help give these deserving families the support they need to truly own the life they want."

Aaron's has partnered with Dunn, the former Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, to lift up families for over 16 years. Dunn's drive to help single mothers is inspired by his mom, a single parent and police officer who was killed off-duty when Dunn was 18.

"I'm so proud of my team for finding a way to bring these homes to life, regardless of the difficult circumstances presented by COVID-19," said Dunn. "We have now completed 181 homes as part of this longstanding program, and each home and family represent a singular testament to my mom's memory. I'm eternally grateful to Aaron's for being on our team as we continue our mission – we simply wouldn't be where we are today without them."

Additional support for the Iowa and Georgia homes was provided by Ryan Jumonville, while the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee sponsored the projects in South Carolina and North Carolina.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,400 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Vive Financial, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and ViveCard.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. improves lives through innovative programming inspired by our Founder's life journey. Homes for the Holidays partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded 181 single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

