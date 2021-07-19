Aaron's & Former NFL Stars Deliver "Homes for the Holidays"

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, partnered with former NFL stars Warrick Dunn and Kurt Warner this summer to fully furnish new homes for five first-time homeowners through their "Homes for the Holidays" programs.

The donations came in collaboration with Warrick Dunn Charities and Warner's First Things First Foundation. "Homes for the Holidays" celebrates single parents who are actively working to achieve first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come along with establishing a new home. While the dwellings themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover that Aaron's has furnished and stocked each home with approximately $10,000 of furniture and accessories.

"It is an honor for Aaron's to continue working with the 'Homes for the Holidays' programs, which provide hard-working single parents the tools they need to establish strong futures for their families," said Douglas Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer of The Aaron's Company. "Inspired by their own personal journeys, Kurt and Warrick appreciate the importance of home ownership in providing a foundation of independence and stability for single parents."

The First Things First Foundation got the season started with a celebration in Phoenix, AZ, followed by a gift in St. Louis, MO. The Phoenix event enabled a Somalian immigrant and her two-year-old son to achieve their own "American dream," while the St. Louis surprise helped a medical assistant and her two children create a home with room to spare for their 60-pound puppy.

"While Natasha and Munira have their own unique stories, they share the tenacity and drive it takes to achieve the dream of homeownership and both have set their families up for bright futures," said Kurt Warner. "Brenda and I are honored to be a part of giving them a hand up and are grateful for the longstanding partnership of Aaron's to bless more and more families each year."

Warrick Dunn Charities took to the "Sunshine State" for its summer events, delighting families in Pinellas Park and Sarasota. The first of the surprises was delivered to a domestic violence survivor and her two kids in Pinellas Park, while Sarasota offered the opportunity to reward two families who became new neighbors on the same day.

"The support I received from the people of Tampa Bay during my career with the Buccaneers had a massive impact on my life, so I jump at any chances to give back to this community," said Warrick Dunn. "None of this would be possible without Aaron's, and I'm so grateful for our continued partnership that is still going strong after 17 years."

To date, the First Things First Foundation and Warrick Dunn Charities have shared their "Homes for the Holidays" magic with 54 and 192 families, respectively.

About The Aaron's Company

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. improves lives through innovative programming inspired by our Founder's life journey. Homes for the Holidays partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded 192 single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

About the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation

Established in 2001, the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation is a 501(c)3 public charity serving as a vehicle for Kurt and Brenda Warner to reach out to the community and share their blessings with those in need. The First Things First Foundation is dedicated to impacting lives by promoting Christian values, sharing experiences, and providing opportunities to encourage everyone that all things are possible when people seek to put "first things first." Additional information is available at www.kurtwarner.org.

