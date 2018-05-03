Aaron's And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club

Through a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and input from the teen members, Aaron's associates and Club officials worked last Tuesday decorating and furnishing the Club's multipurpose space. On Wednesday, local Aaron's associates and Club officials revealed the new space, now equipped with new technology, sectionals, tables and chairs, sound systems and fresh paint.

"The Union Street Boys & Girls Club provides a supportive environment for Manchester teens to achieve their goals and grow into leaders in their community," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "Aaron's is proud to continue to work alongside the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to provide the necessary resources and technology that will instill and foster confidence in these teens."

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig attended the unveiling and addressed the crowd. "The support and guidance of the Keystone Club program has a tremendous impact on these teens and they are so deserving of this amazing gift. It was wonderful to see firsthand such an impactful renovation provided by Aaron's to the Teen Center, which helps set our teens up for success. I am grateful for Aaron's commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and to families across Manchester."

In 2015, the Aaron's Foundation, Inc. announced a three-year, $5 million national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Keystone Program, helping teens develop their character and leadership skills in hopes of helping them reach their potential and creating positive change in the community. Keystone Club teen centers provide members ages 14-18 an environment in which to plan and participate in activities that focus on community service, academic success, career preparation and teen outreach.

"The Manchester teens who participate in Boys & Girls Club programs are given the confidence necessary to achieve success in the future," said Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manchester. "The support Aaron's has provided through the new state-of-the-art technology, furniture and appliances will help us further our mission and help our teens grow into confident, successful young adults."

The 27 previous Keystone Club makeovers have included Boys & Girls Clubs in cities such as Pittsfield, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Chicago, Hartford and Miami. The makeover at the Union Street Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester includes an additional in-kind retail donation valued at $25,000.

Keystone teen members of the Union Street Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester said the program inspires them to take ownership of their choices to build the lives they deserve.

"I've learned so much because of this program. Before I joined Keystone, I was the most introverted person ever. Now, to stop talking is more of a challenge for me." Justin S., 17

"What was really cool is that it wasn't just Keystone that was involved, it was different teens in the Teen Center, and everyone got to participate and say what they wanted to do for the makeover." Nathalie B., 17

"For us to give back to the Club like this was such an awesome opportunity." Justin S., 17

"Keystone is something I believe a lot of people should do because leadership is important; it helps young people have a voice and have a purpose." Atong C., 18

"I always come back to Keystone because I just love it! We're like one big family." Nathalie B., 17

"With the renovation, I'm excited about friendship because a lot of people say the Club is a second home and it will feel more like home now." Ama O., 14

"I'm excited about the new vibe it's going to bring. Now it's going to be brighter and more appealing to teens." Jayda J., 14

To see photos of the Keystone Club remodel at the Union Street Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, visit Aaron's on Facebook (www.facebook.com/aaronsinc), on Twitter (www.twitter.com/AaronsInc) and at www.Aarons.com/Aarons-Gives.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through approximately 27,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its 1,719 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 100 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (GreatFutures.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,100 Clubs serve nearly 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at www.facebook.com/bgca.clubs and https://twitter.com/BGCA_Clubs.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-and-progressive-leasing-modernize-new-hampshire-keystone-club-300642533.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.

