Aaron's Appoints Tommy Harper Vice President of Woodhaven Furniture

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced the appointment of Tommy Harper as Vice President of Manufacturing who will lead Woodhaven Furniture Industries effective January 1, 2020. He will succeed Michael Jarnagin, who will retire on December 31, 2019.

Harper has been with Woodhaven, a wholly-owned furniture manufacturer of Aaron's, Inc., for over 25 years in a variety of operational roles, most recently as Director of Manufacturing.

"Aaron's is fortunate to have a strong bench of leaders like Tommy in the Woodhaven organization," said Steve Michaels, Aaron's Chief Financial Officer and President of Strategic Operations. "Tommy has been instrumental in the growth and quality of the Woodhaven business and brand of products for many years including the utilization of environmentally sustainable materials and lean manufacturing techniques. He has the full support and confidence of the entire Aaron's organization to continue to develop quality products and maintain a strong brand in the marketplace."

Michaels also congratulated Jarnagin on a retirement that will cap a distinguished career at Woodhaven that began when he was recruited by Aaron's founder Charlie Loudermilk 35 years ago.

"During Mike's long tenure, he helped the business grow from a single facility with 36 employees to approximately 600 today," Michaels said. "Under Mike's leadership, Woodhaven has earned a place in the furniture community with a reputation for quality and value. Mike personally has been an untiring ambassador for Woodhaven in the furniture community and a shining example of leadership and integrity."

