Aaron's Caps 2019 With Milestone 40th Boys & Girls Club Makeover

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and its divisions Aaron's and Progressive Leasing, concluded a busy fall by completing makeovers at three Boys & Girls Clubs teen centers around the country, including the company's 40th teen center refresh since it began partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2015.

In a five-week span, Aaron's delivered surprise makeovers to deserving teens at: Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club in West Palm Beach, Florida; Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Plano Teen Center in Plano, Texas; and Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Boys & Girls Club of Boston in Dorchester Center, Massachusetts.

Through the partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and input from the teen members, Aaron's associates and Club officials built and installed roughly $20,000 of merchandise in the teen centers of each club. On the day of each reveal, wide-eyed teens were greeted by new sectionals, tables, chairs, sound systems, televisions, computers, gaming systems and more, providing a safe space for the teens to thrive.

"On the path to our milestone 40th renovation of this partnership, our local Aaron's team members had the opportunity to interact with and provide a meaningful impact for the incredible teens in three diverse communities," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "We are proud to serve these communities and continue our work with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an important institution helping our country's youth grow through opportunities they otherwise might not have."

Since 2015, the Aaron's Foundation has committed $10 million through a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Keystone Club, which helps teens develop character and leadership skills to reach their full potential and create positive change in their communities.

"Our partnership with Aaron's gives us the opportunity to empower our teens to 'Own Your Future'," said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Thanks to Aaron's, we can increase teen membership at the 40 Keystone Clubs they have impacted and foster a more enriching environment for the teens in those communities. We look forward to inspiring more teens in years to come."

Aaron's partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Keystone Program inspires teens to "Own It" by taking ownership of their choices to build the lives they deserve. The Aaron's and Keystone Club "Own Your Future" campaign supports three principles:

Own Your Path : No matter where you come from, the future is yours to decide.

: No matter where you come from, the future is yours to decide. Own Your Decisions : Making good choices opens more doors for your future.

: Making good choices opens more doors for your future. Own Your Community: Use your talents to make an impact in your community.

