Aaron's Delivers New Laptops to College-Bound Freshmen

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and its divisions, the Aaron's Business and Progressive Leasing, collaborated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to gift new laptops and accessories to nearly 50 graduating members of three Boys & Girls Clubs in Oklahoma and Connecticut. In addition to the computers, Aaron's contribution of nearly $50,000 also includes COVID-19 relief funding for each of the three clubs.

The computer donation is part of the three-year, $5 million national partnership between Aaron's and Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Keystone Program, helping teens develop their character and leadership skills to help them reach their potential and create positive change in the community. The laptops are intended to provide a critical tool to these students as they navigate the start of their college experiences, which are expected to be at least partially, if not fully, virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our team takes a tremendous amount of pride in the various ways we are supporting our communities during this challenging time, with this latest initiative helping some of our best and brightest students as they further their academic careers," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "We are grateful for our continued partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, as they share our commitment to youth development and allow us to reach future leaders across the country."

Designed with social distancing and safety measures in place, the computers were awarded to the teens during car parades for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County, and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oklahoma.

"We were delighted when Aaron's came to us with this idea, as it's an essential way to support the members of our Keystone program as they move on to the next phase of their lives and academic careers," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "No matter the road ahead, we are confident these deserving graduates have the tools to succeed thanks to Aaron's."

Aaron's, Inc. previously donated over 100 laptop computers to teen members from Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta and Salt Lake City in April, which supported virtual learning during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Vive Financial, provides a variety of second-look credit products. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and ViveCard.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

