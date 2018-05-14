Aaron's, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Aaron's, Inc.

ATLANTA, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has declared a quarterly cash dividend.  The dividend declared is $.03 per share of common stock, payable July 6, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 19, 2018.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its 1,719 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through approximately 27,000 retail locations in 46 states. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

