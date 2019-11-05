Aaron's, Inc. Directors Raise Dividend by 14.3%

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.04 per share and declared the first such dividend payable January 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 19, 2019. This is an increase of 14.3% from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share and the seventeenth consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,500 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aarons.com

