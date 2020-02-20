Aaron's, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue and Earnings

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

"Aaron's finished the year on a positive note with record annual revenues, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. Progressive's invoice growth accelerated significantly in the fourth quarter, up 34.4% compared to the prior year. In addition, collections performance at the Aaron's Business improved significantly during the quarter, contributing to positive same-store revenues and strong adjusted EBITDA," said John Robinson, Chief Executive Officer.

"Finally, I'm pleased to report that Progressive has reached an agreement in principle with the staff of the FTC regarding the Civil Investigative Demand Progressive received in July 2018. Under the proposed agreement, which requires final approval by FTC Commissioners and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Progressive will make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements. We have agreed to settle this matter to avoid the distraction and uncertainty caused by protracted litigation and allow Progressive to remain focused on providing competitive, flexible and affordable purchase options to credit-challenged consumers," Mr. Robinson concluded.

Consolidated Results

For the fourth quarter of 2019, consolidated revenues were $1.0 billion compared with $993.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Calculated on a basis consistent with the 2019 adoption of ASC 842 related to lease accounting, revenues increased $77.5 million, or 8.4%, compared to the prior year period. The increase in consolidated revenues was primarily due to increases in revenues at Progressive and the revenue contribution from franchised locations acquired by the Aaron's Business in 2018, partially offset by the closure of Aaron's stores during 2019.

The Company reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $107.1 million compared to net earnings of $61.7 million in the prior year period. The net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 included $179 million of charges related to the Progressive FTC settlement and $2.5 million in pre-tax restructuring charges. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company was $125.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $112.7 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $12.5 million, or 11.1%. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 12.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 12.2% for the same period in 2018 when calculated on a basis consistent with the 2019 adoption of ASC 842. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 includes $5.6 million of gains in the Aaron's Business related to real estate sales.

Diluted losses per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.60 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.89 in the year ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $1.15 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $1.02 for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of $0.13 or 12.7%.

The Company generated $317.2 million in cash from operations during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and ended the fourth quarter with $57.8 million in cash, compared with a cash balance of $15.3 million at the end of 2018. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 513,900 shares of its common stock for $29.8 million at an average purchase price of $58.05 per share.

Progressive Leasing Segment Results

Progressive Leasing reported record revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $559.5 million compared to reported revenues of $524.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Calculated on a basis consistent with the 2019 adoption of ASC 842, revenues increased $102.2 million or 22.3%. Fourth quarter invoice volume increased 34.4% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by a 23.3% increase in invoice volume per active door and a 9.0% increase in active doors to approximately 22,000. The increase in active door count was primarily due to the addition of new national retail partner locations in the fourth quarter, partially offset by a reduction in locations in our mattress and mobile phone verticals in previous quarters. Progressive Leasing had 1,072,000 customers at December 31, 2019, a 22.4% increase from December 31, 2018.

Losses before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $111.6 million, as a result of a $179 million pre-tax charge related to the tentative settlement of the FTC matter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $77.1 million compared with EBITDA of $65.5 million for the same period of 2018, an increase of 17.6%. This increase was due primarily to strong revenue growth, partially offset by slightly higher than expected onboarding costs for national retailers and a year over year increase in write-offs.

As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 13.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 50 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, calculated on a basis consistent with the 2019 adoption of ASC 842.

The provision for lease merchandise write-offs was 6.6% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 5.8% in the same period of 2018, calculated on a basis consistent with the 2019 adoption of ASC 842, and well within our annual target range of 6% to 8% of revenues. The increase in write-offs was a result of accelerating invoice growth in the quarter which drove an increase in the impairment reserve on leased assets.

The Aaron's Business Segment Results

For the fourth quarter of 2019, total revenues for the Aaron's Business decreased 5.4% to $435.0 million from $459.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the net reduction of 145 stores during 2019, the expected attrition of revenue from prior year store mergers and lower collections, partially offset by the positive contributions from 152 franchised locations acquired throughout 2018. Same-store revenues were up 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, an improvement of 95 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018. Contributing to the fourth quarter increase in same store revenues was the favorable impact of improved sequential collections as well at the continuing increase in e-commerce recurring revenues written, which was up 35.3% in the fourth quarter. For the full year, same store revenues were flat, an improvement of 143 basis points from 2018. Customer count on a same-store basis was down 4.8% during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Company-operated Aaron's stores had 946,000 customers at December 31, 2019, an 8.9% decrease from December 31, 2018.

Lease revenue and fees for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 1.2% compared with the same period in 2018. Non-retail sales, which primarily consist of merchandise sales to the Company's franchisees, decreased 30.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the same period of the prior year. The decline is attributable primarily to the franchisee acquisitions completed in 2018.

Earnings before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $28.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $49.3 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 3.6% compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to a recovery in collections performance, expense management, and gains from real estate sales.

The provision for lease merchandise write-offs was 7.3% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 5.1% for the same period last year. Contributing to the increase in write-offs was the reduction in collection performance in the third quarter that resulted from the implementation of our new sales program, store closure activity during the first half of 2019, and an increasing mix of e-commerce as a percent of revenue.

At December 31, 2019, the Aaron's Business had 1,167 Company-operated stores and 335 franchised stores.

Significant Components of Revenue and Franchise Performance

Consolidated lease revenues and fees for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 11.6% over the same period of the prior year, calculated on a basis consistent with the 2019 adoption of ASC 842. Franchise royalties and fees decreased 22.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the same period a year ago, primarily as a result of the lower number of franchised stores. Franchise revenues totaled $101.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 13.5% from the same period for the prior year. For franchised stores, same-store revenues decreased 1.2% and same-store customer counts declined 4.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter in 2018. Franchised stores had 239,000 customers at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues and customers of franchisees are not revenues and customers of the Aaron's Business or the Company.

2020 Outlook





2020 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Low High Aaron's Inc. - Total Revenues

$ 4,150,000

$ 4,300,000

Aaron's Inc. - EBITDA

430,000

458,000

Aaron's Inc. - Diluted EPS

3.50

3.70

Aaron's Inc. - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS

3.80

4.00

Aaron's Inc. - Capital Expenditures

90,000

100,000









Progressive - Total Revenues

2,540,000

2,635,000

Progressive - EBITDA

310,000

325,000









Aaron's Business - Total Revenues

1,575,000

1,625,000

Aaron's Business - EBITDA

125,000

135,000

Aaron's Business - Annual Same-Store Revenues

-4.0%

-2.0%









Vive - Total Revenues

35,000

40,000

Vive - EBITDA

(5,000)

(2,000)



Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, aarons.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing provides lease-purchase solutions through approximately 22,000 retail and e-commerce partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,500 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Vive Financial ("Vive", formerly Dent-A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally-insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and ViveCard.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this news release regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "will," "outlook," "believe," "expect," "continue," "guidance," "expectations," and "trends" and similar terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as the effects on our business and reputation resulting from our announcement of Progressive's proposed agreement in principle with the Staff of the FTC, including the risk of losing existing retail partners or being unable to establish new partnerships with additional retailers, and of any follow-on regulatory and/or civil litigation arising therefrom; other types of legal and regulatory proceedings and investigations, including those related to customer privacy, third party and employee fraud; information security, customer demand, the risks associated with our business transformation strategy for our Aaron's Business not being successful, including our e-commerce and real estate repositioning and optimization initiatives (including the risk that the costs associated with these initiatives exceeds our expectations); risks associated with the challenges faced by our Aaron's Business, including the commoditization of consumer electronics and the high fixed-cost operating model of the Aaron's Business; risks related to M&A activities, including the risk that the financial performance from such activities, such as our acquisitions of Aaron's Business franchisees, may not meet our expectations; increases in lease merchandise write-offs for our Aaron's Business; increases in lease merchandise write-offs and the provision for returns and uncollectible renewal payments associated with Progressive Leasing's growth; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking" include without limitation statements about the proposed agreement and principle we have reached with the staff of the FTC and our 2020 Outlook. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Aaron's, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, December 31,



2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues:









Lease Revenues and Fees

$ 939,993

$ 909,542

$ 3,698,491

$ 3,506,418

Retail Sales

7,913

8,543

38,474

31,271

Non-Retail Sales

38,760

56,003

140,950

207,262

Franchise Royalties and Fees

7,533

9,675

33,432

44,815

Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable

9,103

9,060

35,046

37,318

Other

302

361

1,263

1,839

Total

1,003,604

993,184

3,947,656

3,828,923













Costs and Expenses:









Depreciation of Lease Merchandise

507,471

437,889

1,972,358

1,727,904

Retail Cost of Sales

3,999

5,124

24,024

19,819

Non-Retail Cost of Sales

30,172

43,878

113,229

174,180

Operating Expenses

370,793

419,252

1,524,849

1,618,423

Restructuring Expenses, Net

2,455

544

39,990

1,105

Legal and Regulatory Expense

179,261

—

179,261

—

Other Operating Income, Net

(7,217)

(1,830)

(11,929)

(2,116)

Total

1,086,934

904,857

3,841,782

3,539,315













Operating (Loss) Profit

(83,330)

88,327

105,874

289,608

Interest Income

385

80

1,790

454

Interest Expense

(3,720)

(4,572)

(16,967)

(16,440)

Impairment of Investment

—

—

—

(20,098)

Other Non-Operating Income (Expense), Net

661

(1,778)

2,091

(1,320)

(Losses) Earnings Before Income Tax Expense

(86,004)

82,057

92,788

252,204













Income Tax Expense

21,053

20,314

61,316

55,994

Net (Losses) Earnings

$ (107,057)

$ 61,743

$ 31,472

$ 196,210













(Losses) Earnings Per Share

$ (1.60)

$ 0.91

$ 0.47

$ 2.84

(Losses) Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution

$ (1.60)

$ 0.89

$ 0.46

$ 2.78













Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

66,908

67,959

67,322

69,128

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution

66,908

69,408

68,631

70,597



Aaron's, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





(Unaudited)





December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS:









Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 57,755



$ 15,278



Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $76,293 in 2019

and $62,704 in 2018)

104,159



98,159



Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and

allowances of $896,056 in 2019 and $816,928 in 2018)

1,433,417



1,318,470



Loans Receivable (net of allowances and unamortized fees of

$21,134 in 2019 and $19,941 in 2018)

75,253



76,153



Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

237,666



229,492



Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

329,211



—



Goodwill

736,582



733,170



Other Intangibles, Net

190,796



228,600



Income Tax Receivable

18,690



29,148



Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

114,271



98,222



Total Assets

$ 3,297,800



$ 2,826,692



LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$ 272,816



$ 293,153



Accrued Regulatory Expense

175,000



—



Deferred Income Taxes Payable

310,395



267,500



Customer Deposits and Advance Payments

91,914



80,579



Operating Lease Liabilities

369,386



—



Debt

341,030



424,752



Total Liabilities

1,560,541



1,065,984



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized:

225,000,000 Shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018; Shares

Issued: 90,752,123 at December 31, 2019 and 2018

45,376



45,376



Additional Paid-in Capital

290,229



278,922



Retained Earnings

2,029,613



2,005,344



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(19)



(1,087)



Less: Treasury Shares at Cost









Common Stock: 24,034,053 Shares at December 31, 2019 and

23,567,979 at December 31, 2018

(627,940)



(567,847)



Total Shareholders' Equity

1,737,259



1,760,708



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,297,800



$ 2,826,692





Aaron's, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In Thousands) 2019

2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Earnings $ 31,472



$ 196,210

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Net Cash Provided by Operating

Activities:





Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 1,972,358



1,727,904

Other Depreciation and Amortization 105,061



94,150

Accounts Receivable Provision 322,963



268,088

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans Receivable 21,667



21,063

Stock-Based Compensation 26,548



28,182

Deferred Income Taxes 49,967



48,359

Impairment of Assets 30,344



20,098

Non-Cash Lease Expense 114,934



—

Other Changes, Net (9,886)



(2,198)

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Effects of Acquisitions and

Dispositions:





Additions to Lease Merchandise (2,484,755)



(2,234,646)

Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed 401,960



398,748

Accounts Receivable (331,636)



(270,888)

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (25,860)



5,903

Income Tax Receivable 10,458



70,875

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets and Liabilities (124,384)



—

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 20,183



(20,367)

Accrued Regulatory Expense 175,000



—

Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 10,791



5,017

Cash Provided by Operating Activities 317,185



356,498

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Investments in Loans Receivable (70,313)



(64,914)

Proceeds from Loans Receivable 53,170



57,328

Proceeds from Investments 1,212



3,066

Outflows on Purchases of Property, Plant & Equipment (92,963)



(78,845)

Proceeds from Property, Plant, and Equipment 14,090



9,191

Outflows on Acquisitions of Businesses and Customer Agreements, Net of Cash

Acquired (14,285)



(189,901)

Proceeds from Dispositions of Businesses and Customer Agreements, Net of Cash

Disposed 2,813



942

Cash Used in Investing Activities (106,276)



(263,133)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





(Repayments) Borrowings on Revolving Facility, Net (16,000)



16,000

Proceeds from Debt —



137,500

Repayments on Debt (68,531)



(97,583)

Acquisition of Treasury Stock (69,255)



(168,735)

Dividends Paid (9,437)



(6,243)

Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option Plans 7,749



7,975

Shares Withheld for Tax Payments (13,038)



(17,347)

Debt Issuance Costs (40)



(535)

Cash Used in Financing Activities (168,552)



(128,968)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS 120



(156)

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 42,477



(35,759)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 15,278



51,037

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $ 57,755



$ 15,278



Aaron's, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Revenues by Segment (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Progressive Leasing1 Aaron's Business Vive Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 559,549

$ 380,444

$ —

$ 939,993

Retail Sales —

7,913

—

7,913

Non-Retail Sales —

38,760

—

38,760

Franchise Royalties and Fees —

7,533

—

7,533

Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable —

—

9,103

9,103

Other —

302

—

302

Total Revenues $ 559,549

$ 434,952

$ 9,103

$ 1,003,604





1 For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Progressive Leasing incurred bad debt expense of $81,037 which was recorded as a reduction to Lease Revenues and Fees as a result of the Company's adoption of ASC 842, Leases.



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Progressive Leasing Aaron's Business Vive Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 524,391

$ 385,151

$ —

$ 909,542

Retail Sales —

8,543

—

8,543

Non-Retail Sales —

56,003

—

56,003

Franchise Royalties and Fees —

9,675

—

9,675

Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable —

—

9,060

9,060

Other —

361

—

361

Total Revenues $ 524,391

$ 459,733

$ 9,060

$ 993,184

Progressive Bad Debt Expense 67,040

—

—

67,040

Total Revenues, net of Progressive

Bad Debt Expense1 $ 457,351

$ 459,733

$ 9,060

$ 926,144





1 See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" section accompanying this press release.

Aaron's, Inc. and Subsidiaries Twelve Months Revenues by Segment (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Progressive Leasing1 Aaron's Business Vive Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 2,128,133

$ 1,570,358

$ —

$ 3,698,491

Retail Sales —

38,474

—

38,474

Non-Retail Sales —

140,950

—

140,950

Franchise Royalties and Fees —

33,432

—

33,432

Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable —

—

35,046

35,046

Other —

1,263

—

1,263

Total Revenues $ 2,128,133

$ 1,784,477

$ 35,046

$ 3,947,656





1 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Progressive Leasing incurred bad debt expense of $274,905 which was recorded as a reduction to Lease Revenues and Fees as a result of the Company's adoption of ASC 842, Leases.



(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Progressive Leasing Aaron's Business Vive Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 1,998,981

$ 1,507,437

$ —

$ 3,506,418

Retail Sales —

31,271

—

31,271

Non-Retail Sales —

207,262

—

207,262

Franchise Royalties and Fees —

44,815

—

44,815

Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable —

—

37,318

37,318

Other —

1,839

—

1,839

Total Revenues $ 1,998,981

$ 1,792,624

$ 37,318

$ 3,828,923

Progressive Bad Debt Expense 227,813

—

—

227,813

Total Revenues, net of Progressive

Bad Debt Expense1 $ 1,771,168

$ 1,792,624

$ 37,318

$ 3,601,110





1 See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" section accompanying this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for 2019 exclude Progressive Leasing-related intangible amortization expense, amortization expense resulting from franchisee acquisitions, restructuring charges, the regulatory charge related to Progressive Leasing's tentative settlement of the FTC matter, legal expenses incurred related to the FTC matter and acquisition transaction and transition costs. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for 2018 exclude Progressive Leasing-related intangible amortization expense, amortization expense resulting from franchisee acquisitions, acquisition transaction and transition costs related to franchisee acquisitions, restructuring charges, gain on the sale of a building, tax expense as an indirect result of the Tax Act and charges related to the full impairment of the Company's PerfectHome Investment and the related expenses incurred. The amounts for these after-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution table in this press release.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's earnings before interest expense, depreciation on property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the other adjustments described in the calculation of non-GAAP net earnings above. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the Quarterly and Twelve Months Segment EBITDA tables in this press release.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also provide management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.

Are a financial measurement that is used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

This press release also discloses non-GAAP revenues for periods prior to January 1, 2019 as if the lessor accounting impacts of ASC 842 were in effect during the twelve months ended months ended December 31, 2018. "Total Revenues, net of Progressive Bad Debt Expense" and the related percentages for the comparable prior year periods are a supplemental measure of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP in place during 2018. These non-GAAP measures assume that Progressive bad debt expense is recorded as a reduction to lease revenues and fees instead of within operating expenses in 2018. Please see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements and the "Results of Operations" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for a more comprehensive disclosure of bad debt expense and the impact of the adoption of ASC 842 related to accounting for leases for the prospective periods beginning with the first quarter of 2019.

Management believes these non-GAAP measures for 2018 provide relevant and useful information for users of our financial statements, as they provide comparability with the financial results we are reporting beginning in 2019 when ASC 842 became effective and we began reporting Progressive's bad debt expense as a reduction to lease revenues and fees. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors the ability to better understand the results from the primary operations of our business in 2019 compared with 2018 by classifying Progressive's bad debt expense consistently between the periods.

The Company also discusses a non-GAAP measure for the Aaron's Business Recurring Revenue Written into the portfolio. Recurring Revenue Written is the expected recurring monthly lease payments from lease agreements originated in a given period. Recurring Revenue Written is not lease revenue as it does not adjust for certain items such as uncollectible payments, charge offs, and/or lease non-renewals.

Finally, this press release presents pre-tax, pre-provision loss for Vive, which is also a supplemental measure not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes this measure is useful because it gives management and investors an additional, supplemental metric to assess Vive's underlying operational performance for the period. Management uses this measure as one of its bases for strategic planning and forecasting for Vive. Our use of pre-provision, pre-tax loss may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings and diluted earnings per share and the GAAP revenues and earnings before income taxes of the Company's segments, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total revenues net of Progressive's bad debt expense and the related percentages for the comparable prior year period, and pre-tax, pre-provision loss may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution (In thousands, except per share)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Net (Losses) Earnings $ (107,057)

$ 61,743



$ 31,472

$ 196,210

Add Progressive Leasing-Related Intangible Amortization Expense (1)(2) 4,139

4,194



16,718

16,824

Add Franchisee-Related Intangible Amortization Expense(3)(4) 1,459

2,607



9,239

6,778

Add Restructuring Expense, net (5)(6) 1,874

421



30,833

857

Add Acquisition Transaction and Transition Costs(7)(8) 76

653



567

1,156

Add FTC Legal Expenses(9) 3,253

—



3,285

—

Add FTC Tentative Settlement 175,000

—



175,000

—

Less Impairment of Investment and Related Expenses(10) —

—



—

16,779

Less Tax Act Adjustments —

1,744



—

(529)

Less Gain on Sale of Building(11) —

(600)



—

(601)

Non-GAAP Net Earnings $ 78,744

$ 70,762



$ 267,114

$ 237,474













(Losses) Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ (1.60)

$ 0.89



$ 0.46

$ 2.78

Add Progressive Leasing-Related Intangible Amortization Expense (1)(2) 0.06

0.06



0.24

0.24

Add Franchisee-Related Intangible Amortization Expense(3)(4) 0.02

0.04



0.13

0.10

Add Restructuring Expense, net(5)(6) 0.03

0.01



0.45

0.01

Add Acquisition Transaction and Transition Costs(7)(8) —

0.01



0.01

0.02

Add FTC Legal Expenses(9) 0.05

—



0.05

—

Add FTC Tentative Settlement 2.56

—



2.55

—

Less Impairment of Investment and Related Expenses(10) —

—



—

0.24

Less Tax Act Adjustments —

0.03



—

(0.01)

Less Gain on Sale of Building(11) —

(0.01)



—

(0.01)

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(12) $ 1.15

$ 1.02



$ 3.89

$ 3.36













Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 68,308

69,408



68,631

70,597





(1) Net of taxes of $1,282 and $4,965 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 23.66% and 22.90% for the respective periods. (2) Net of taxes of $1,227 and $4,859 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 22.63% and 22.41% for the respective periods. (3) Net of taxes of $452 and $2,744 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 23.66% and 22.90% for the respective periods. (4) Net of taxes of $763 and $1,958 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 22.63% and 22.41% for the respective periods. (5) Net of taxes of $581 and $9,157 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 23.66% and 22.90% for the respective periods. (6) Net of taxes of $123 and $248 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 22.63% and 22.41% for the respective periods. (7) Net of taxes of $24 and $168 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 23.66% and 22.90% for the respective periods. (8) Net of taxes of $191 and $334 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 22.63% and 22.41% for the respective periods. (9) Net of taxes of $1,008 and $976 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 23.66% and 22.90% for the respective periods. (10) Net of taxes of $4,846 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 calculated using the estimated tax rate of 22.41% for the period. (11) Net of taxes of $175 and $174 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 calculated using the estimated tax rates of 22.63% and 22.41% for the respective periods. (12) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

Vive Pre-tax, Pre-provision Loss (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss Before Income Taxes $ (2,521)

$ (831)

$ (9,654)

$ (7,494)

Adjustment to Increase (Decrease) Allowance for Loan Losses

During Period 857

(168)

1,941

1,516

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Loss $ (1,664)

$ (999)

$ (7,713)

$ (5,978)



Aaron's, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly Segment EBITDA (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Progressive

Leasing Aaron's

Business Vive Consolidated

Total Net Loss





$ (107,057)

Income Taxes1





21,053

(Loss) Earnings Before Income Taxes $ (111,556)

$ 28,073

$ (2,521)

(86,004)

Interest Expense 1,698

1,095

927

3,720

Depreciation 2,288

15,385

209

17,882

Amortization 5,421

2,194

145

7,760

EBITDA $ (102,149)

$ 46,747

$ (1,240)

$ (56,642)

Restructuring Expenses —

2,455

—

2,455

Acquisition Transaction and Transition Costs —

100

—

100

Legal and Regulatory Expenses 179,261

—

—

179,261

Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,112

$ 49,302

$ (1,240)

$ 125,174





(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Progressive

Leasing Aaron's

Business Vive Consolidated

Total Net Earnings





$ 61,743

Income Taxes1





20,314

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 54,622

$ 28,266

$ (831)

82,057

Interest Expense 3,745

49

778

4,572

Depreciation 1,758

14,230

192

16,180

Amortization 5,421

3,674

145

9,240

EBITDA $ 65,546

$ 46,219

$ 284

$ 112,049

Restructuring Expenses —

544

—

544

Acquisition Transaction and Transition Costs —

844

—

844

Gain on Sale of Building —

—

(775)

(775)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,546

$ 47,607

$ (491)

$ 112,662





(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segments.

Aaron's, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Information Twelve Months Segment EBITDA (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Progressive

Leasing Aaron's

Business Vive Consolidated

Total Net Earnings





$ 31,472

Income Taxes1





61,316

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 55,711

$ 46,731

$ (9,654)

92,788

Interest Expense 8,572

4,868

3,527

16,967

Depreciation 8,284

60,415

805

69,504

Amortization 21,683

13,294

580

35,557

EBITDA $ 94,250

$ 125,308

$ (4,742)

$ 214,816

Restructuring Expenses —

39,990

—

39,990

Acquisition Transaction and Transition Costs —

735

—

735

Legal and Regulatory Expenses 179,261

—

—

179,261

Adjusted EBITDA $ 273,511

$ 166,033

$ (4,742)

$ 434,802













(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Progressive

Leasing Aaron's

Business Vive Consolidated

Total Net Earnings





$ 196,210

Income Taxes1





55,994

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 175,015

$ 84,683

$ (7,494)

252,204

Interest Expense 16,288

(2,944)

3,096

16,440

Depreciation 6,291

54,022

852

61,165

Amortization 21,683

10,722

580

32,985

EBITDA $ 219,277

$ 146,483

$ (2,966)

$ 362,794

Restructuring Expenses (Reversals), Net —

1,115

(10)

1,105

Impairment of Investment and Related Expenses —

21,625

—

21,625

Acquisition Transaction and Transition Costs —

1,490

—

1,490

Gain on Sale of Building —

—

(775)

(775)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 219,277

$ 170,713

$ (3,751)

$ 386,239





(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segments.

Reconciliation of 2020 Outlook for EBITDA (In thousands)



Fiscal Year 2020 Ranges

Progressive Leasing Aaron's Business Vive Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings





$233,500 - $255,000 Taxes1





74,000 - 80,500 Projected Earnings Before Taxes $260,500 - $275,500 $58,000 - $68,000 $(11,000) - $(8,000) 307,500 - 335,500 Interest Expense 17,000 (6,000) 4,000 15,000 Depreciation 10,500 68,000 1,000 79,500 Amortization 22,000 5,000 1,000 28,000 Projected EBITDA 310,000 - 325,000 125,000 - 135,000 (5,000) - (2,000) 430,000- 458,000



(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segments.

Reconciliation of 2020 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution



Fiscal Year 2020 Range

Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 3.50

$ 3.70

Add Projected Intangible Amortization Expense1 0.30

0.30

Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 3.80

$ 4.00





(1) Includes projected amortization expense related to the acquisition of Progressive Leasing and the franchisee acquisitions.

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.