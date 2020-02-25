Aaron's, Inc. to Participate in March Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, announced its investor conference schedule for March 2020:

Raymond James 41 st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Orlando, Florida . Steve Michaels , Chief Financial Officer and President of Strategic Operations, and Michael Dickerson , Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, are expected to attend.

41 Annual Institutional Investors Conference on in . , Chief Financial Officer and President of Strategic Operations, and , Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, are expected to attend. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in New York . John Robinson , Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michaels and Mr. Dickerson are expected to attend.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,500 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Vive Financial (formerly Dent-A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and Vivecard.com.

