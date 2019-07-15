Aaron's, Progressive Leasing and Former NFL Star Kurt Warner Unveil 50th Home Presentation to St. Louis Single Mother

This was the 50th home presentation by the retired quarterback and his wife Brenda's First Things First Foundation (FTFF) through the HFTH program. HFTH celebrates single parents who are actively working to improve their lives by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can accompany first-time home ownership. The home and furnishings were a result of a partnership between Aaron's, U-Haul, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, and the FTFF.

"Home ownership creates generational change for both families and the community, which Aaron's strongly believes is fundamental to achieving the American Dream," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "Kurt and Brenda Warner have hit a remarkable milestone – their 50th home – and we are proud to be involved with such caring organizations improving the lives of families and the communities in which they live."

The home was presented to a single mother, an immigrant from Somalia, who is working two jobs to support her family. Aaron's fully furnished the home with furniture, a washer and dryer and technology, with a total retail value of approximately $10,000.

"Habitat for Humanity homebuyers work incredibly hard, investing hundreds of hours of their own labor to ensure their homes are done right," said Kurt Warner. "I couldn't be prouder of this single mother and our partners who made this all possible, providing a place for this family to call home in their time of need."

The Homes for the Holidays program was initiated in 1997 by former NFL running back Warrick Dunn. In St. Louis, the First Things First Foundation teams with community organizations dedicated to affordable homeownership such as Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis to find eligible candidates who are working hard to better their lives and those of their children by taking the necessary steps to buy a new home. The First Things First Foundation has surprised a total of 50 families in St. Louis (22), Iowa (4), New Jersey (1) and Arizona (23).

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,600 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

About the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation

Established in 2001, the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation is a 501(c)3 public charity serving as a vehicle for Kurt and Brenda Warner to reach out to the community and share their blessings with those in need. The First Things First Foundation is dedicated to impacting lives by promoting Christian values, sharing experiences and providing opportunities to encourage everyone that all things are possible when people seek to put "first things first." Additional information is available at www.kurtwarner.org.

About Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis

Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis (HFHSL) is a not-for-profit, ecumenical housing ministry working in partnership with individuals and communities of all faiths to improve housing conditions and provide safe, decent and affordable housing in St. Louis City and County. Seeking to put God's love into action, HFHSL brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. With nearly 400 homes already built or rehabbed, HFHSL is one of the leading housing developers in St. Louis. HFHSL regularly ranks among the top Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the country. HFHSL donors, volunteers, and partner families work side-by-side to build or rehab homes ensuring that every deserving family in St. Louis has a decent place to live. In addition to a down payment and a 30-year affordable mortgage, each HFHSL homebuyer invests 350 sweat-equity volunteer hours into building or rehabbing a home and attending life skills classes. Homeowners are teachers, healthcare providers and returning college students determined to achieve homeownership and create a legacy for their families. Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis: Building Homes, Building Hope, Building St. Louis. For more information, visit: www.habitatstl.org.

