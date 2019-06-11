Aaron's, Progressive Leasing And Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. Thrill New Tallahassee Single Parent Homeowner With Fully Furnished Home

This was the 170th home presentation by Warrick Dunn Charities' (WDC) HTFH program. HFTH celebrates single parents who are actively working to help themselves through first time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come along with first-time homeownership. Jessica was joined by her son and daughter, 14 and 13-years-old respectively, as she received the keys to their new home, which Aaron's filled with furniture, appliances, technology and more. The home, which is also one of Habitat's WOMEN BUILD homes, sponsored and built by women, was made possible thanks to a partnership between Big Bend Habitat for Humanity and Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. Additional WDC sponsorship support by Ryan Jumonville of United Networks of America, Inc., Tri-Eagle Sales, and Hearth & Soul helped to turn this house into a home.

"We are so grateful to Warrick Dunn, whose tireless work means Jessica can now proudly call herself a homeowner," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "Our partnership with the Homes for the Holidays program benefits single parents everywhere, and Aaron's is honored to help give these deserving families the support they need to pursue their dreams of home ownership."

Jessica has an undergraduate degree in Health Science and received cum laude honors. She has worked for a local Tallahassee physical therapy center for the past six years, supporting her son and daughter, whom she credits for giving her the motivation to strive for a better life.

"Jessica is the embodiment of someone who has shown the resolve and determination to provide a better life for her children, and we're proud to give her the support to make that dream a reality," said Warrick Dunn. "Thanks to our great partners like Aaron's, Jessica will have the resources she needs to achieve financial freedom and stability."

To date, WDC and its sponsors have rewarded 170 single parents and over 458 children and dependents with furnishings for their homes and mortgage down-payment assistance in 18 cities across the nation.

Aaron's has been a longtime supporter of WDC initiatives and began contributing home furnishings, appliances, and electronics to the Homes for the Holidays program in 2003. Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. was founded in 2002 by former NFL star Warrick Dunn.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,600 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Warrick Dunn Charities provides hope and healing to communities through innovative programming inspired by our Founder's life journey. Homes for the Holidays is dedicated to providing opportunities for economically disadvantaged single parents and children who have demonstrated a commitment to achieve financial independence and stability.

Since 1997, Homes for the Holidays has rewarded 170 single parents and 458 children and dependents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities has expanded from their namesake Homes for the Holidays into three additional programs: Count on Your Future, Sculpt, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving the quality of lives for families academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

About Big Bend Habitat for Humanity

Big Bend Habitat for Humanity provides affordable homeownership to low-income persons. The Habit for Humanity model allows for groups and individuals to sponsor homes through financial contributions and pledges of volunteer labor. Individuals who acquire a home through Habitat for Humanity must in turn provide 400 sweat equity hours for other homes built by the organization and purchase their homes with a 0% interest mortgage. For more information about Big Bend Habitat for Humanity, visit BigBendHabitat.org.

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aarons.com

