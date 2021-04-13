Aaron's Provides Game-Changing Surprise For Metro Atlanta Family

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, recently partnered with former NFL star Warrick Dunn to deliver home furnishings and a down-payment assistance check to a single mother and first-time homeowner in Austell, Ga.

This marks the 189th home celebration by Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC), the non-profit organization founded by former NFL standout Warrick Dunn that identifies single parents across the country and helps them to achieve the goal of first-time homeownership as a part of its "Home for the Holidays" program. In addition to Aaron's, Dunn's former high school teammate and philanthropist Ryan Jumonville provided support for finishing touches, groceries and down-payment supplement.

"Aaron's continues to support the work of Warrick Dunn Charities and its mission to change families' lives all over the country," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "Especially after such a challenging year, we are delighted to provide Layla and her family with the tools they need to make this new house a home."

Layla works as a caregiver for Comfort Community Center in Marietta, Ga. She previously lived with her three children - ranging in age from 5 to 17 - in less than ideal conditions, preventing them from playing outside and living to their fullest potential.

"Layla and her family are going to thrive in their new home, where they will be able to take advantage of a spacious backyard and plenty of room to play and enjoy each other's company," said Warrick Dunn. "Having brought our program to three homes in this neighborhood over the last six months, I'm so grateful to Aaron's for helping us build a community that will truly be the lasting legacy of 'Homes for the Holidays.'"

The two previous home celebrations in Austell took place in October and November of 2020. Aaron's has partnered with Warrick Dunn to bring opportunity and inspiration to families for over 17 years.

About The Aaron's Company

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. improves lives through innovative programming inspired by our Founder's life journey. Homes for the Holidays partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded 189 single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org .

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.