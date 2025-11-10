Aaron's Transforms Race Weekend into Celebration of Customer Loyalty and Youth Opportunity

At a local Aaron's store near Phoenix Raceway last week, the company teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club to host a transformative community activation for 10 Club members. The young racing fans explored the Front Row Motorsports hauler during an exclusive tour, participated in a live remote broadcast with KALV-FM, and were surprised with a personal appearance by FRM driver Zane Smith, who signed autographs and shared insights about pursuing dreams in professional racing.

"I was able to meet Zane, we had great food and tons of cool NASCAR stuff," said Isaiah, a Boys & Girls Club member. "This was really fun and thank you for the tour of that hauler!"

Meanwhile, Stephanie Cooley, Grand Prize winner of Aaron's Fastlane to Phoenix Sweepstakes was treated to exclusive VIP race-day experiences, including behind-the-scenes pit tours, driver meet-and-greets, premium hospitality suites, and trackside access that celebrated her loyalty to the brand. "Thank you, Aaron's, for this experience," said Stephanie, adding "I'm excited to watch the race… and root for Zane as well!"

"These events capture what Aaron's is all about – celebrating our customers while also investing in the next generation," said Steve Olsen, President, Aaron's. "Whether it's an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Championship Race or creating lifelong memories for local teens, we're proud to open the doors of this exciting sport to the communities we serve."

Marcia Mintz, President and CEO of the local Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, added: "Partnerships like this with Aaron's don't just create fun memories – they expand our members' horizons and show them new possibilities for their futures."

From the clubhouse to the grandstands, Aaron's is celebrating loyal customers and creating access for young people, and the company's work with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Front Row Motorsports highlights how shared experiences can leave a lasting impression on the communities Aaron's calls home.

