AARP Adds One Day University As Edutainment Provider

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Day University has signed a contract with AARP to provide access to many of its online and live-streaming lectures. This is the 12th partnership that One Day University has signed with large membership organizations, which will greatly expand the company's own membership base as it further broadens and diversifies its virtual e-learning platform for adults.

"AARP is excited to invite the public to join our weekly free virtual One Day University events, said Heather Nawrocki, VP of Fun and Fulfillment. "Staying sharp and engaged is an important part of aging well. Learning with others in the virtual One Day University events is a great way to stimulate your brain at any age."

"We're excited to to offer their intellectually curious members our most fascinating lectures from the world's top professors," said Steven Schragis, Founder and CEO of One Day University. "We think AARP members will never be bored listening to a One Day University professor, because our curation staff works hard to make sure that never happens!"

About One Day University

One Day University brings together nearly 200 of the greatest professors from the world's top schools to present special versions of their best lectures on a diverse array of topics. The professors who teach at One Day University across the country have won countless teaching awards and earned the highest possible ratings from their students on campus. To learn more, please visit: www.onedayu.com and follow us on social @OneDayU

One Day University presents up to 5 new live lectures per-week. To preview the upcoming lectures, please visit: www.onedayu.com/live-stream-event-schedule/

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and more than 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

