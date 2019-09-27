AARP Alternative CAP Quietly Celebrates 25th Anniversary

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAP, the nation's only Christian alternative to AARP, celebrates its' 25 Year Anniversary, just two months after Barna Group released data on Christian beliefs and practices among "Elders" and "Boomers" - the two oldest age groups in America - who perfectly mirror the core membership demographics of both AARP (the nation's largest member benefits association) and CAP - whose primary differences in purpose are spiritual and political.

Christ Above Politics logo

AARP is a secular lobbying organization whereas CAP was founded as a non-political, Biblical alternative to meet the needs of older Americans. The Christian Association of Primetimers (CAP) was dedicated to the Lord on September 14, 1994 in St. Charles, Illinois. Key findings from Barna's article "A Snapshot of Faith Practice Across Age Groups" show the following:

Eighty percent of Boomers and Eighty-three percent of Elders self-identify as Christians.

Seventy percent of Elders, and seventy-one percent of Boomers, are Practicing Christians who say their faith is very important in their lives and have attended a worship service within the past month.

Sixty-three and Sixty-one percent of Elders and Boomers, who self-identify as Christians, agreed with the statement "I will go to heaven because I confess my sins and accept Jesus as savior."

CAP is now under new ownership in Texas as Christ Above Politics, LLC, offering discounts on a growing array of products and services, including those that reflect their members' deeply cherished beliefs. In the politically divisive atmosphere of today, where those once close may find themselves at odds, CAP attempts to bring unity, while navigating the lonely, narrow road that Jesus walked, one step at a time toward the finish line.

Christ Above Politics, LLC is celebrating 25 years as the nation's only Christian alternative to AARP, providing discounts on products and services to mature men and women age 50+ in all 50 states. Learn more at: https://ChristAbovePolitics.com

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Mr. Réne "Rainy" Girard at (888) 474-4727 or email 223625@email4pr.com

SOURCE CAP

Related Links

https://christabovepolitics.com

