AARP And OLLI Co-Host Legislative Breakfast In Peoria

PEORIA, Ill, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Illinois is co-hosting a legislative breakfast with Bradley University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) so Illinoisans 50-plus can meet their state and local elected officials and discuss issues they care about. Residents of Peoria, Pekin and surrounding communities will hear from Congresswoman Bustos, and State Senators Koehler and Weaver. The legislative breakfast will be moderated by Brad McMillian, J.D. who is the Executive Director for the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service at Bradley University.

WHAT: Legislative breakfast with federal and state elected officials



WHEN: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

8:00 am – 10:00 am

*Doors open at 7:30 am



WHERE: Bradley University

Westlake Hall, Room 116

810 North Tobias Lane

Peoria, IL 61625



WHO: Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-17)

State Senator David Koehler (D-46)

State Senator Chuck Weaver (R-37)

Rosanna Márquez, State President, AARP Illinois

Lori Hendren, AARP Illinois Associate State Director

Michelle Riggio, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Bradley University

Brad McMillan, Executive Director, Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service, Bradley University



FYI: News media can interview lawmakers before or after the event. OLLI and AARP will set up media backdrops to that effect at a designated location

