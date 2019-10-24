AARP And The Ad Council Launch "Tribute To Our Sheroes" Retirement Savings Campaign To Give Black Women Free Personalized Retirement Savings Tips

The U.S. at large is facing a growing retirement savings crisis, but Black women are disproportionately affected. Many factors, including wage disparity, play a role in the lack of savings Black women are able to accumulate throughout their careers. According to EqualPayToday.org, Black women typically have to work an additional seven to eight months to earn what their white male peers make in one year. In addition, the daily financial pressures of caring for their family and loved ones often cause them to deprioritize their own needs in favor of nurturing and uplifting others. All this can leave them less prepared for what's to come in their retirement years.

"We believe in supporting Black women as they plan for the next phase of their lives," states Edna Kane-Williams, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Leadership, AARP. "They are so often taking care of others and deserve to have access to all the necessary tools needed to live comfortably in retirement."

As the foundations of their families and pillars of their communities, Black women are real life sheroes who have undoubtedly earned their right to a happy and comfortable transition into retirement. This "Tribute to Our Sheroes" campaign, designed and promoted by JOY Collective, encourages her to care for herself like she's cared for everyone else and provides the information necessary to help her boost her retirement savings.

"Black women are invaluable to their families and their communities," said Michelle Hillman, Chief Campaign Development Officer at the Ad Council. "We're excited to uplift and equip Black women with free, customized tips and resources specifically tailored to them and their needs."

Beyond providing free, personalized retirement savings tips, this campaign has been created and executed in large part by Black women.

"It was important for this message to be crafted by Black women who have personal connection with the issue," shared Shani W. Hosten, VP, Multicultural Leadership, African American/Black Audience Strategy, AARP. "Collectively, we're empowering Black women to create a better future in retirement."

For more information on the "Tribute to our Sheroes" retirement savings campaign and for free, personalized tips to help you boost your retirement savings, visit www.AceYourRetirement.org/Shero.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

