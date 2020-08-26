AARP Awards Four Georgia Organizations with Community Grants as Part of Record-Breaking Nationwide Program

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP announced four Georgia organizations will receive 2020 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest number of grantees to date with more than $2.4 million awarded among 184 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement "quick-action" projects to create more livable communities across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here in Georgia projects funded include:

Lifecycle Building Center – The Lifecycle Building Center will construct 10 accessible garden beds and seven Little Free Pantries to support older adults in largely refugee and marginalized communities experiencing food insecurity.

Bike Walk Macon - The Bike Walk Macon project will improve the connectivity, bikeability and walkability of three high-traffic, residential corridors, Bike Walk Macon will engage residents of all ages to select, design and install at least three permanent traffic-calming features.

City of Monroe- The City of Monroe will activate a new public space through the installation of planters, seating and outdoor games.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Georgia's grantees as they work to make immediate improvements in their communities, encourage promising ideas and jumpstart long-term change," shared Debra Tyler-Horton, AARP Georgia State Director. "Our goal at AARP Georgia is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities and the coronavirus pandemic has only underscored the importance of this work."

All projects are expected to be completed by December 18, 2020, and are designed to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:

Create vibrant public places by improving open spaces and parks and activating main streets.

by improving open spaces and parks and activating main streets. Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options by increasing connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, and access a wider range of transportation choices.

by increasing connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, and access a wider range of transportation choices. Encourage the availability of a range of housing by increasing accessible and affordable housing solutions.

by increasing accessible and affordable housing solutions. Increase civic engagement and demonstrate the tangible value of "Smart Cities" by bringing together local leaders and residents from all backgrounds to address challenges.

by bringing together local leaders and residents from all backgrounds to address challenges. Support coronavirus response and recovery efforts by ensuring older adults' access to information, essential services, and civic life.

The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages. View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at www.aarp.org/communitychallenge and view an interactive map of all of the Community Challenge projects and AARP Georgia's livable communities work at www.aarp.org/livable.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

