AARP Backs Bipartisan Bill That Would Combat Age Bias

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP announced today its strong endorsement of bipartisan legislation that would combat age discrimination and defend the rights of older workers.

H.R. 1230/S. 485, the "Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act" (POWADA), is sponsored by Reps. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wisc.) in the House and Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) in the Senate. It would restore fairness for older workers by treating age discrimination just as seriously as other forms of workplace discrimination.

"We commend these lawmakers for sponsoring this crucial legislation," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "Too many older workers have been victims of unfair age discrimination and are denied a fair shake in our justice system. The time for Congress to act is now."

POWADA would reverse a 2009 Supreme Court decision (Gross v. FBL Financial Services, Inc.) that made it harder for older workers to prove claims of illegal bias based on age.

The legislation is especially needed as the workforce ages. By 2022, 35 percent of the U.S. workforce will be 50 or older, and workers age 65-plus are the fastest growing age group in the workforce. Three in five older workers report they have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace. POWADA would restore the Age Discrimination in Employment Act's (ADEA) longstanding protections and fix the same problem under two other civil rights laws.

