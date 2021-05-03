AARP Bulletin Details How to Reverse Bad Health Habits Picked Up During the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After some 15 months of too much worrying, sitting, eating and staying up late, returning to a healthy lifestyle won't be easy for millions of Americans in the coming months; new habits have been formed that are difficult to break.

To help, AARP talked with dozen of health experts to get their guidance on ways to replace bad habits with better ones. They provided 60 detailed actions you can choose from to return to a healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally. Our specialists provide tips to help you in all facets of your health, from shaking off stress to getting a better night's rest.

Also, in our curated list, you will learn about:

How changing your phone settings could help alleviate symptoms of depression;

What you can do to trick yourself into eating more fruits and vegetables;

Why offering help to others will benefit you as well – and much more.

Other stories in the May Bulletin:

Your Health



Package Labels Decoded: In the quest to increase sales, many companies often use confusing and complicated labels and descriptions on their products. Before your next trip to pick up groceries, read this month's issue to decode what to look for and what to ignore.

Exercise Al Fresco: Looking to shift your exercise routine outdoors this spring? Public fitness parks offer a surprisingly good and comprehensive workout in a wonderful, fresh-air environment. Author and trainer Patrick Murphy offers suggestions and tips for how to get your best workout in at a fitness park, ensuring you break a sweat safely. Plus, read what AARP is doing to encourage outdoor exercise.

Your Money



The Real Costs of Selling a Home: Nearly half of Americans 50 and older have been in their same residence for 20 years. But if you've looking to downsize or finally cash out as home-prices surge, it may come as a shock that selling can cost as much as 10 percent of the sales price. Before you decide to sell, AARP has broken down where you can save – and where you should spend.

Navigating Work and Job Frauds: As job hunting has surged as the economy revives, so has a rise in fraud linked to jobs and employment opportunities. This month's Fraud Watch speaks to a top law enforcement officer who breaks down how to detect a fraudulent job offer – and what to be on alert for before you send in your resume.

TV Viewing Wars Heats Up Again: To stream or not to stream? As new streaming services continue to pop up, it can feel overwhelming and complicated. Do you stick with cable or make the move? In this article, we break down the most popular streaming services, and offer tips on how to get the most for what you want to watch.

