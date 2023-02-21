AARP Encourages Eligible Pennsylvanians To Apply For Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania joins the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in encouraging older and disabled Pennsylvanians to apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. This assistance is available through the state's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which is administered through the Department of Revenue.

The program, which is funded primarily by the Pennsylvania Lottery, is available to residents who meet age and income limits. Eligible participants must be 65 years or older, widows and widowers 50 years or older, or 18 years or older with a permanent disability, have a yearly income of no more than $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

Over the past fifty years, the Pennsylvania Lottery has generated more than $7.6 billion in property tax and rent rebates to eligible Pennsylvanians. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

The application period for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is open now until June 30, 2023.

Applications and instructions are available online at www.revenue.pa.gov or by calling 1-888-222-9190 to request a paper application.

Free assistance in completing an application is available at Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, and state legislators' offices.

The Department of Revenue encourages all eligible residents to take advantage of this valuable program. For more information, visit www.revenue.pa.gov or call 1-888-222-9190.

Contact: Pennsylvania Department of Revenue 1-888-222-9190 www.revenue.pa.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: TJ Thiessen | [email protected] | (202) 374-8033

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania