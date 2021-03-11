AARP Foundation and Chase release free bilingual online resources to strengthen financial health and foster connection among older adults

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A year into the pandemic, older adults are among people who have experienced the longest lockdowns and biggest impacts to everyday routines. They also picked up new skills, including how to navigate a mostly virtual world, according to what they shared with AARP Foundation and Chase in a new series of interviews hosted by celebrity chef Carla Hall. During the interview series, older adults across the nation took a retrospective look at the pandemic, shared heartfelt sentiments on how technology has positively impacted their lives, and also provided advice for younger generations.

For older adults unfamiliar with how to use digital tools to complete everyday tasks—or for those using them for the first time during the pandemic—AARP Foundation and Chase developed a library of free online resources designed to help people stay connected and strengthen their financial health. Resources include videos and virtual workshops to assist with tackling everyday tasks like mobile banking, finding jobs online, downloading apps, ordering groceries and more.

"Helping older adults have more confidence using apps, fintech and online resources is a way to support their financial, social and employment opportunities as they navigate our increasingly digital world," says Lisa Marsh Ryerson, AARP Foundation President.

The resources are available in English and Spanish at no cost through the online hub: fintech.aarpfoundation.org. Tools include:

A series of new short 'how-to' videos designed to help with the basics of depositing checks remotely, connecting safely on social media, downloading an app, detecting fraud and scams, and more

Three virtual workshops with interactive quizzes designed to teach and test skills in areas like how to detect scams and how to find freelance work

Guides and worksheets to print and use, or to share with loved ones

"The ongoing impact of COVID-19 will continue to shape how we do things and how we stay connected to loved ones for the foreseeable future," said Lawrence Bailey, head of financial heath and community banking at Chase. "Mobile banking and other digital tools make everyday activities easier to do from home, and we want to help as many people as we can feel confident and safe using them."

In addition to the free online tools, AARP Foundation, Chase and the largest affordable senior housing providers in the country identified an urgent need to provide devices and accessories to help older adults stay connected during the pandemic. Together in collaboration with technology supporters, they rapidly deployed more than 9,000 smartphones, tablets, smart home devices and accessories to residents at 300 affordable senior housing communities across the country. The technology deliveries also included educational resources and phone tech support to enhance recipients' relationships with technology.

In this series of testimonials with Carla Hall, residents shared what they have learned and appreciate most about using technology over the last year. "Thankfully, because of the tablets that AARP [Foundation] and Chase have provided, I am able to get into Zoom for my recovery meetings. I am a recovering alcoholic. I have been sober for 38 years and we have a small group—like 7 or 8 of us at most—that are able to get together on Zoom. It has just been so wonderful, and it really touches my heart. I am so grateful, and I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you Chase and AARP from the bottom of my heart!"

To see a video compilation of the testimonials and to learn more about the free resources, research and workshops available, please visit fintech.aarpfoundation.org.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 38 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable people over 50 build economic opportunity. Our approach emphasizes equitable outcomes for populations that have faced systemic discrimination. As AARP's charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Through vigorous legal advocacy and evidence-based solutions, and by building supportive community connections, we foster resilience, advance equity and restore hope. To learn more, visit aarpfoundation.org or follow @AARPFoundation on social media.

