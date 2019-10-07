AARP Foundation Launches MySavingsJar Program Aimed At Helping Older Adults Do More With Their Money

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Foundation has launched AARP Foundation MySavingsJarTM, an online resource developed to help older adults and their families take small, achievable steps to save money. More than 5,000 individuals have joined the platform since its beta launch in May 2019.

"More than 37 million older adults are only one unanticipated expense away from serious financial hardship," said Lisa Marsh Ryerson, president of AARP Foundation. "Many have no cash set aside to cover emergencies. AARP Foundation MySavingsJar offers practical tips and local resources to support a savings habit and help older adults start building up financial reserves."

AARP Foundation MySavingsJar helps people take small steps to set aside cash to deal with life's financial challenges – like car repairs, high utility bills or emergency medical treatment. The free program offers social support, resources and expert coaching to help people save and achieve more control over their expenses.

At www.mysavingsjar.org participants can sign up to join an online community, set up their personal online savings jar for free, complete community challenges and build short-term savings to help secure their financial future.

About AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. As AARP's charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Bolstered by vigorous legal advocacy, we spark bold, innovative solutions that foster resilience, strengthen communities and restore hope.

To learn more about AARP Foundation visit aarpfoundation.org.

