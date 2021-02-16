AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Launches New Services

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free tax assistance and preparation, including new low-contact and virtual services for taxpayers concerned about the spread of COVID. Appointments are required for all services. Tax-Aide is the nation's largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program has helped over 68 million taxpayers since 1968. It is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.

"For more than 50 years, Tax-Aide has helped low-income Americans file their taxes, and in that time, we've seen how even modest refunds can be a lifeline for older adults struggling to make ends meet," said Lynnette Lee-Villanueva, Vice President of AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. "This tax season, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has adapted by providing new services to help people avoid missing out on the tax credits and deductions they've earned, while staying safe during the pandemic. The health and safety of program volunteers and taxpayers remains AARP Foundation's top priority."

Tax-Aide is offering several options this year, and access to these services depend on volunteer availability and COVID restrictions in each locality. This year, tax assistance is available by appointment only to help protect Tax-Aide clients and volunteers.

Self-preparation: Tax-Aide provides consumers with access to software to prepare their own taxes, and if needed, a Tax-Aide IRS-certified counselor can coach them through the process by phone or through computer screen-sharing. This service is free for qualifying clients with an Adjusted Gross Income of less than $72,000 a year. For additional qualification details visit: https://taxaide.aarpfoundation.org/online-self-filing-software or click here to contact a Tax-Aide volunteer to discuss your situation and see what services are available to you.

Tax-Aide provides consumers with access to software to prepare their own taxes, and if needed, a Tax-Aide IRS-certified counselor can coach them through the process by phone or through computer screen-sharing. This service is free for qualifying clients with an Adjusted Gross Income of less than a year. For additional qualification details visit: https://taxaide.aarpfoundation.org/online-self-filing-software or click here to contact a Tax-Aide volunteer to discuss your situation and see what services are available to you. In-Person: In Tax-Aide's traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors — with strict physical distancing measures in place. The number of locations is limited this season, and public health precautions may delay openings or limit the number of appointments available.

In Tax-Aide's traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors — with strict physical distancing measures in place. The number of locations is limited this season, and public health precautions may delay openings or limit the number of appointments available. Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents.

Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents. Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aide's IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically and securely.

Tax-Aide volunteers provide taxpayers in communities nationwide with free tax preparation and filing services. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.

For the latest, updated information on Tax-Aide sites and services, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. Additional information on filing your taxes this year is available at aarp.org/taxes.

About AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable people over 50 achieve economic security and break down systemic barriers created by discrimination. As AARP's charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Through vigorous legal advocacy and evidence-based solutions, and by building supportive community connections, we foster resilience, advance equity and restore hope. To learn more, visit www.aarpfoundation.org or follow @AARPFoundation on social media.

SOURCE AARP Foundation

Related Links

www.aarpfoundation.org

