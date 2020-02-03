AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Sites Now Open Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today and continuing through April 15, AARP Foundation is providing free in-person tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program.

Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide in 2019 received $1.4 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). They also avoided any tax preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans. The Tax-Aide program is offered in conjunction with the IRS and AARP membership is not required.

This year, as the primary sponsor of the SaveYourRefund campaign, AARP Foundation encourages taxpayers to save all or part of their tax refund.

"For more than 50 years, we've helped lower-income taxpayers file their taxes through Tax-Aide, and in that time, we've seen how even modest refunds can be a lifeline for older adults who struggle to make ends meet. Encouraging people to save a portion of their refund helps them build financial resilience," said Lynnette Lee-Villanueva, vice president of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program.

SaveYourRefund offers incentives for U.S. taxpayers to save part or all of their tax refund. In addition to giving away 100 prizes of $100 throughout tax season, the campaign will award two grand prizes of $10,000 each through a photo and caption contest in which tax filers share their motivation for saving.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest volunteer-run free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

About AARP Foundation

