AARP Illinois Congratulates Springfield Mayor Elect Misty Buscher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by AARP Illinois State Director Philippe Largent following the 2023 Springfield Mayoral Election:

AARP Illinois congratulates Mayor Elect Misty Buscher on her victory in the 2023 Springfield Mayoral Election.

During the campaign, Buscher sat down with AARP Illinois to discuss priorities for Springfield residents 50+ and their families. Among the ways in which AARP Illinois hopes to work with Mayor Elect Buscher is to implement a livable community agenda that includes ensuring safe streets for all modes of transportation, affordable, age friendly housing, community safety and availability of essential services for older adults.

AARP Illinois stands ready to engage with the new Buscher administration to make Springfield a more age-friendly and livable community for all.

SOURCE AARP Illinois