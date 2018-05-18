AARP Illinois: Pride Action Tank Announces Report And Launches Project To Support LGBT Older Adults Statewide

CHICAGO, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In conjunction with May as Older Americans Month and the upcoming Pride Month in June, Pride Action Tank, a project of the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, is hosting a press conference to announce its final report for "OUTAging: Summit on Our Possibilities" and its launch of a three-pronged collaborative campaign to respond to concerns and recommendations raised by LGBT older adults, service providers, and stakeholders during its recent summit.
WHO: Pride Action Tank
Chicago Commission on Human Rights (CCHR)
Rush University Medical Center
Center on Halsted
AARP Illinois
WHAT: Press Conference
WHEN: Monday, May 21, 2018
TIME: 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: 222 N. LaSalle Street
Wacker room, 15th Floor
Chicago, IL 60601
WHY: Results of 2017 OUTAging Summit noted LGBT older adults are often forced back into the closet or feel they cannot be their true selves with institutions and providers who serve them due to a lack of cultural competency for their needs. This campaign strives to tackle that void with LGBT older adults at the table and moving this process actively forward.
