AARP Illinois: Pride Action Tank Announces Report And Launches Project To Support LGBT Older Adults Statewide

WHO: Pride Action Tank

Chicago Commission on Human Rights (CCHR)

Rush University Medical Center

Center on Halsted

AARP Illinois

WHAT: Press Conference

WHEN: Monday, May 21, 2018

TIME: 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 222 N. LaSalle Street

Wacker room, 15th Floor

Chicago, IL 60601

WHY: Results of 2017 OUTAging Summit noted LGBT older adults are often forced back into the closet or feel they cannot be their true selves with institutions and providers who serve them due to a lack of cultural competency for their needs. This campaign strives to tackle that void with LGBT older adults at the table and moving this process actively forward.

