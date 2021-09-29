AARP Launches Skill Building Platform to Help Older Workers Compete in Today's Job Market

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP launched the AARP Skills Builder for WorkSM, a new platform to help older workers gain in-demand skills to give them an edge in today's competitive job market. According to AARP research, two-thirds of older workers are interested in additional job/skills training and the same amount have taken some type of training in the past two years.

"Unemployment is tough to navigate at any age. For many older workers who need or want to work the opportunity to learn new skills to help them remain relevant in the workforce could be the boost they need," said Susan Weinstock, AARP Vice President of Financial Resilience Programming. "As many older workers look for a new job, we want to make sure they have the skills, information, and resources to stay competitive in today's job market."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics August jobs report found that nearly half (49.3%) of workers ages 55+ were long-term unemployed compared with 34.7% of jobseekers ages 16 to 54. Further, a new AARP survey of midcareer and older women workers released today found nearly 7 in 10 women who were unemployed since September of last year have been out of work for six months or more. About 1 in 5 (21%) of those who are working are working fewer hours than they would like and a quarter have seen their financial situation worsen over the course of the pandemic.

AARP Skills Builder for WorkSM was created in collaboration with MindEdge Learning, which provides online learning solutions to higher education, associations, and corporations. To learn more about the AARP Skills Builder for WorkSM, visit www.aarp.org/workskills.

AARP Skills Builder for WorkSM Features:

Self-paced online learning with courses that may help you grow your career at a speed that fits your schedule.

Free class options include training in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well as "Mastering Today's Remote Work" and "Personal Creativity for a Lifetime."

Earn certificates to let prospective employers know that you are a lifelong learner with the skills needed to succeed.

Learn marketable skills that are in-demand by employers to help you to stay competitive in today's job market and beyond.

Other skill building classes in areas such as Digital Marketing, Communications and Project Management, are available for a fee. Discounts are available for all AARP.org users and AARP members get even deeper discounts.

AARP helps 50+ workers thrive in the job market by providing tools, information and tips for older workers and resources for those facing age discrimination This support includes AARP's Online Career Expo on September 30, 2021, the AARP Job Board, AARP Resume Advisor and the AARP Employer Pledge. Additional resources and information are available www.aarp.org/work.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1988 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some 2.5 million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources — from academic courseware to professional development courses — MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

www.aarp.org

