AARP Launches 'Stop Rx Greed' Campaign Targeting High Prescription Drug Prices

"AARP has long supported a number of things to help lower drug costs but it's time for us to move past just talking about the problem—and find solutions to the problem," said Barbara A. Sykes, State Director for AARP Ohio.

As part of the campaign, AARP Research conducted a national survey of likely voters ages 50 and older. The survey found that significant majorities of self-identified Republican, Democrat, and independent voters shared concerns about the high price of drugs, and support common-sense policies that will lower prices. Survey findings include:

72 percent say they are concerned about the cost of their medications.

63 percent say the cost of prescription drugs is unreasonable.

90 percent support allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices.

80 percent report taking at least one prescription medication.

Nearly 40 percent say they did not fill a prescription provided by their doctor with cost being the most common reason.

"Too many Americans—who rely on medicines for a range of serious medical conditions, like seizure disorder or heart conditions—are being forced to choose between the medicines they need to survive and paying for food or rent," said Barbara A. Sykes, State Director for AARP Ohio.

The Stop Rx Greed campaign will include national television, radio and digital ads, editorial content, emails to members, social media posts, ongoing advocacy and grassroots activity in D.C. and the states, and a petition calling on Congress and the Administration to take action now. As part of the campaign, AARP will push for support of a number of policy solutions at the national and state level to help lower drug prices, including:

Allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.

Allowing states to negotiate lower prices with drug companies.

Giving state Attorneys General authority to crack down on outrageous price increases.

Clamping down on pay-for-delay and other loopholes that keep lower cost generic drugs off the market.

Capping consumers' prescription drug out-of-pocket costs.

Preserving state pharmacy assistance programs.

For more about Stop Rx Greed, visit www.aarp.org/rx.

