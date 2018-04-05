AARP Launches 'The Perfect Scam℠' Podcast Series

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- AARP announced today the launch of "The Perfect Scam", a weekly podcast profiling America's most shocking consumer scam stories. The show, available starting Tomorrow, April 6, is cohosted by Will Johnson, an award-winning producer and veteran podcast host, and AARP Fraud Watch Network Ambassador Frank Abagnale, an FBI fraud consultant whose story was told in a hit book and movie "Catch Me If You Can."

The Perfect Scam: Available April 6

In the 12-episode series, Abagnale and Johnson pull back the curtain on how ordinary consumers are victimized by scammers. Each episode includes interviews with victims, professional con artists and other leading experts, speaking about how scammers operate and arming listeners with tips to protect themselves.

"'The Perfect Scam' is everyone's story, because none of us wants to be played, yet we're all vulnerable," said AARP Fraud Watch Network Ambassador Frank Abagnale. "In the first episode, we meet Richard. He's nurtured a lifetime of skepticism as an unsentimental journalist, but he's long retired now. When a call reports his grandson is in trouble, will his doubt or his distress prevail? Tune in, and I'll expose it all."

Starting tomorrow, the show is available on AARP.org/ThePerfectScam, or listeners can stream, download or subscribe on iTunes, Google Play Music, Spotify and Stitcher.

"With 'The Perfect Scam', we wanted to make a podcast series that feels real and informative," said Jeffrey Eagle, VP of AARP Studios, which produced the series. "Will Johnson's curiosity combined with Frank Abagnale's experiences and expertise build on two of AARP's core strengths: fighting fraud and producing original content that aims to make a difference."

Frank Abagnale, who was named AARP Fraud Watch Network Ambassador in 2015, has been associated with the FBI for more than four decades, and has advised and consulted with hundreds of financial institutions, corporations and government agencies around the world. Abagnale's story was told in his best-selling book, "Catch Me if You Can," and in the 2002 movie of the same name, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Will Johnson has been hosting and producing content for the web for most of his career. Johnson produced, launched and oversaw Discovery Networks' first-ever audio and video podcasts, winning a Webby Award and an Emmy nomination along the way. Will traveled to Alaska to interview the captains of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" and hosted Discovery's longest-running news and science audio podcast.

