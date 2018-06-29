AARP Launches Weekly Podcast, "An AARP Take on Today℠"

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- AARP announced today the launch of "An AARP Take on Today℠," a weekly podcast hosted by Bob Edwards, the original and longtime host of NPR's flagship program "Morning Edition." Each new episode will feature in-depth news interviews on timely topics with guest experts on health, work, money, aging, entertainment and more.

"Podcasts' growing popularity presents an exciting opportunity for us to deepen our connection with our members and with all those interested in fascinating stories about our country's changing demographics," said Martha M. Boudreau, AARP Executive Vice President & Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. "AARP is a powerhouse of news and insights for Americans 50-plus, including through the nation's most-read magazine, AARP The Magazine. With 'An AARP Take on Today,' working with the acclaimed Bob Edwards, we're expanding our reach and engagement with the fastest growing segment of listeners."

The first three episodes of "An AARP Take on Today" are available for streaming and download at AARP.org/podcasts, Apple podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify and TuneIn. The episodes cover investments in cutting-edge dementia research, the influence of 50-plus voters in the 2018 midterm elections, and the devastating impact of social isolation on older Americans.

"Teaming up with AARP for 'Take on Today' is a truly powerful opportunity to connect with listeners about news that's relevant to their lives," said host Bob Edwards. "With this show, we hope to bring something new yet familiar – not just to AARP members, but to all podcast listeners who want to be informed and entertained. This show is about conversations that matter."

Edwards hosted "Morning Edition" from its premiere in 1979 until 2004; and co-hosted NPR's evening news magazine, "All Things Considered," from 1974 to 1979. He has received the duPont-Columbia Award for radio journalism, a George Foster Peabody Award for excellence in broadcasting, and the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding contributions to public radio. In November of 2004, Edwards was inducted into the national Radio Hall of Fame.

AARP's debut podcast series, "The Perfect Scam," profiles America's most shocking consumer scam stories with commentary from FBI celebrity fraud consultant Frank Abagnale. Listeners can subscribe to "The Perfect Scam" and "An AARP Take on Today" on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-launches-weekly-podcast-an-aarp-take-on-today-300674421.html

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

http://www.aarp.org

