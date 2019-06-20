AARP Members Receive Expanded Travel And Home Security Benefits

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Services Inc., the for-profit subsidiary of AARP, today announced two new discounts available to AARP members offered by Radisson Hotel Group and SimpliSafe, expanding the portfolio of AARP member benefits. Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with seven distinctive hotel brands, including more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. SimpliSafe has pioneered a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone, giving families an increased sense of security and peace of mind. These benefits help save money and improve the quality of life for all AARP members.

"These new benefits offer savings in the areas of highest importance and passion of our members, and we are dedicated to providing our members with the discounts they want," said Victoria Borton, Vice President, Lifestyle Products for AARP Services Inc. "New relationships like these with Radisson Hotel Group and SimpliSafe give our members more options to choose from, whether it be planning their next vacation or providing peace of mind with their home security."

Members now have access to 10 percent off the best available rate from participating hotels of the Radisson Hotel Group worldwide, as well as a fast track to Gold status when using AARP member benefits, allowing them to make their travel experiences more affordable and comfortable.

Members will also receive 15 percent off the purchase of any new SimpliSafe Home Security System, along with a dedicated customer service phone line exclusive to AARP members.

To learn more about the new discounts, go to: AARP.org/Benefits

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group™ is one of the world's largest hotel groups with seven distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection™, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson. For more information, visit: www.radissonhotelgroup.com/media

ABOUT SIMPLISAFE

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe was the first to offer homeowners professional-grade monitored home security with no long-term contracts and at radically fair prices. SimpliSafe protects millions of people. The latest SimpliSafe system, the all-new SimpliSafe, was released in January 2018 and has received widespread acclaim from experts at The Wirecutter (a New York Times company), PC Magazine and CNET, among others. The company remains committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure.

ABOUT AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

ABOUT AARP SERVICES, INC.

AARP Services Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto' home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

SOURCE AARP Services Inc.