AARP MoneyMap™ to Help Consumers Navigate Sudden Financial Shocks

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reacting to new research that shows one-half of adults have experienced an unexpected financial challenge in the past year, AARP today launched AARP MoneyMap™, a free online tool that helps consumers deal with unanticipated financial emergencies.

AARP MoneyMap helps users create an action plan to deal with surprise financial challenges such as a medical expense or a car or home repair. The tool provides steps that consumers can take to proactively address an economic hardship, while avoiding the heat-of-the-moment decisions that can leave them worse off financially.

According to a new survey from AARP, substantial numbers of adults age 30 and older -- across all ages, income levels and other demographics – have encountered a significant unexpected financial challenge during the past year. A medical expense, a necessary repair or a loss of income are the most common types of unplanned financial setback. The median cost of financial challenges is between $3,000 and $4,000, and 44 % of those surveyed said recovery took or will take more than six months.

Those affected reported that they felt stressed and overwhelmed, which perhaps resulted in decisions that could make their financial situation worse. Sixty percent reported that they used credit cards or delayed payment of household bills to help pay for an unexpected financial challenge; half of those surveyed decided to work more hours to supplement their income. But only 37 % thought to ask the creditor for a revised payment plan or a reduction in their bill.

"An unexpected financial challenge can wreak havoc on a family's finances. And many people don't know where to turn," said Gary Koenig, vice president, financial security, with the AARP Public Policy Institute. "Under stress, many people choose the quickest solution, even though better options might be out there."

Consumers who access AARP MoneyMap answer simple nonintrusive questions about their financial setback, and then receive steps they can take to address the situation, including: what factors to consider before paying a bill, local resources that may be able to assist them and information about ways to pay off the expense. An individual's action plan can be saved and accessed later, if users sign up for a free AARP.org account; registration requires limited personal information, and the data will not be shared, sold or used for any other purpose.

Other findings of the AARP's survey include:

Unexpected financial challenges can happen to anyone, regardless of their income level, generation, gender or race/ethnicity.

Significant financial setbacks trigger a range of emotions, including stress, anger and sadness.

About half of respondents coped by suppressing their feelings, and keeping the matter private. Fewer sought social support from others.

For more, see the survey report, "Coping With an Unexpected Financial Challenge."

Anyone may access AARP MoneyMap at www.aarp.org/MoneyMap. The tool is free, and an AARP membership is not required. By providing accurate, unbiased information on a comprehensive set of options, the purpose of AARP MoneyMap is to help individuals and families navigate a financial emergency without damaging their long-term goals.

AARP MoneyMap is intended to provide general guidance, not specific legal or financial advice. Individuals' circumstances may differ, and should be taken into consideration before acting.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago on behalf of AARP. The data were collected using the AmeriSpeak Panel, a probability-based panel developed by NORC at the University of Chicago. AmeriSpeak is designed to be representative of the U.S. household population. Interviews were conducted Sept. 4-19, 2019, in English and in Spanish with adults ages 30 and older, representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Respondents were randomly selected from the AmeriSpeak Panel using area probability and address-based sampling. A total of 1,697 adults completed the survey. For additional details, reference the research report.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

https://www.aarp.org/

