AARP Mourns Aretha Franklin's Passing

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins released a statement in reaction to the news of music legend Aretha Franklin's passing.

"Aretha Franklin was not only the Queen of Soul, but also a civil rights icon and a champion for all Americans' access to health care," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "In 2007, AARP worked with Ms. Franklin on an original song, 'Stand Up For Yourself,' which was the anthem for what, years later, became the Affordable Care Act. Aretha Franklin urged us to 'Let's make the choice we stand as one because divided we fail.' Her plea is as timeless today as it was more than a decade ago. She will be missed."

AARP also shared an original song the R&B singer recorded for the organization in 2007. "Stand Up For Yourself" served as the campaign theme song for the Divided We Fail Coalition, the effort to advance the health and financial security of all Americans.

Franklin performed the song in a video. The refrain of "Stand Up For Yourself" states:

Declare yourself



Declare your independence



Give yourself the chance to make a difference



It's your life, and your right



And with this life if you do nothing else



Stand up for yourself

