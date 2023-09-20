AARP NAMED FRONT OF JERSEY SPONSOR FOR MAJOR LEAGUE PICKLEBALL'S D.C. PICKLEBALL TEAM

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT), D.C.'s first professional pickleball team in Major League Pickleball (MLP), today announced AARP as its Front of Jersey sponsor.

As part of its growing support of the nation's fastest growing sport, AARP's logo will be prominently displayed on the front of DCPT uniforms as a centerpiece of this new sponsorship. Given how important community impact is for both brands, the partnership will focus on engaging the local community and using professional pickleball to inspire healthy living and social connection. At upcoming MLP events, AARP and DCPT will host pre-event pro clinics, led by DCPT pro players designed to educate players of all levels with instruction, tips and tricks to improve their pickleball games.

"We're thrilled to welcome AARP into the D.C. Pickleball Team family," says Adam Behnke, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Pickleball Team. "Our organizations share in the meaningful core values of inclusivity and creating positive experiences through pickleball. Thus, this partnership represents the vibrant tapestry of social connection woven through the fabric of pickleball and reminds us that anyone can be the master of a sport where inclusivity is the golden rule. It's a game that bridges generations with every swing, building timeless connections through the joy of camaraderie and competition."

"Pickleball is a fun, accessible way for people to stay physically active and socially connected at every age," said Barbara Shipley, AARP Senior Vice President of Brand Integration. "We're excited to work alongside D.C. Pickleball Team, cheering on some fantastic players and bringing fun opportunities for participation to the D.C. community."

About D.C. Pickleball Team:

D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT) is DC's first professional pickleball team in Major League Pickleball (MLP) that joined MLP ahead of the 2023 season that began January 26th. DCPT's ownership group includes Al Tylis, Sam Porter, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Rip Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Odell Beckham Jr., Cliff Avril and Mesut Ozil.

DCPT played in the MLP Challenger Level in season one and will play in the Premier Level in season two. Season one's Challenger Level roster included Sam Querrey, 10-time ATP Tour titlist and ranked 11th in the world in 2018; Stefan Auvergne, an exciting new player from France and a former competitive tennis player, competitive gamer and race car driver; Shelby Bates, former D1 tennis player at Coastal Carolina University; and Judit Castillo, former D1 tennis player at Northwestern State University. Season two's Premier Level roster includes Riley Newman, world ranked #2 in pickleball; twin sisters, Jackie and Jade Kawamoto, former D1 tennis players at the University of Dayton; and Christian Alshon, former University of Chicago tennis champion where he was team captain and undefeated in singles.

About AARP:

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About Major League Pickleball (MLP by Margaritaville)

Major League Pickleball (MLP by Margaritaville) is the preeminent team-based professional pickleball league and the standard-bearer for the fastest-growing sport in the United States. Founded by Steve Kuhn in 2021, MLP has since expanded from eight to 24 teams and is committed to growing the sport's role in society and impacting every facet of pickleball's business.

MLP features nearly 100 of the best athletes in the sport spread across 24 teams, a unique coed format, iconic team owners, an innovative draft format, easy to understand scoring, and the largest payouts in prize money across all of pro pickleball.

In December 2022, MLP named its first-ever title sponsor, Margaritaville, branding the league MLP by Margaritaville. A global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville, has served more than 20 million travelers and consumers every year to change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com.





