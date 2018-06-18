AARP Named one of Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT for Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- AARP's IT department has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT by IDG's Computerworld for the third consecutive year. Computerworld gives the award to organizations that challenge their IT staff, while providing great benefits and competitive compensation, and ample opportunities for growth. This year AARP ranked number six among midsize organizations.

"It is an honor to be recognized for a third year and is an achievement shared by AARP's IT team," said AARP CIO, Amy Doherty. "We are fueled by a passionate group of technology and business leaders who are driven to be every day innovators. We are committed to a dynamic culture, where there is opportunity for all to try new things, gain exposure to the latest technologies, and grow professionally. Among the many activities we organize to nurture that spirit, our quarterly In-Service Days serve as an example by inviting diverse and outside perspectives, exploring emerging technologies, enhancing our skills in new processes and new ways of thinking, and adopting the most useful technology in support of AARP's mission and AARP-wide innovation."

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best and they are determined to be that organization."

A featured AARP IT initiative includes "Work Force of the Future," that redesigns AARP's real-time work environments, conferencing and broadcast capabilities, work collaboration and remote options for a "work anywhere" focus with a new level of cohesion and collaboration; activities that help staff understand how the technology will support an organization-wide effort to transform AARP into a more agile, collaborative and innovative workforce; a new, open-concept office space that will utilize more sophisticated audiovisual equipment; and a work culture that encourages staff to adopt eight workforce principles ranging from accountability and empowerment to fun and innovation within their department and across AARP.

These efforts demonstrate how AARP's IT department empowers employees and technology thought leaders to engage and embrace new ways to work, collaborate, team, and engage in ideas to support their work and the AARP mission.

For more information about Computerworld's 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2018 please visit: computerworld.com.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. Visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-named-one-of-computerworlds-best-places-to-work-in-it-for-third-consecutive-year-300667720.html

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

http://www.aarp.org

