AARP Nevada And Las Vegas Review-Journal Partner For Nevada Caucus Voter Education Campaign And Event

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Nevada and the Las Vegas Review-Journal have partnered to educate voters about Nevada's "First in the West" Democratic caucus with a special event on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 8-10 AM.

Review-Journal Politics and Government Editor Steve Sebelius will host a one hour free event at the Suncoast Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The program will focus on what voters can expect when they arrive for the Nevada Caucus on February 22, and examines how the first-ever early voting process will work. Sebelius will be joined during the program by Nevada Democratic Caucus Director Shelby Wiltz, and AARP's Sr. Vice President of Campaigns John Hishta. Sebelius will also take questions from the audience during the event.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with the Review-Journal on this voter education series and partnership to better inform and prepare Nevadans for this election cycle," said Maria Moore, AARP Nevada's State Director. "As a non-partisan organization, our goal is to better inform all Nevadans about the caucus process and why our state plays such a big part in national politics in 2020."

Doors open at 8 AM with a breakfast buffet from 8 - 9 AM with the program running from 9 - 10 AM. This is a FREE ticketed event and space is limited.

The event is part of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Election 2020 coverage and AARP Nevada's effort to educate Nevadans on the caucus process by highlighting Nevada's importance in this year's national election cycle.

"Very few states hold presidential caucuses, which are fundamentally different from primaries," Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. "This event will be structured to explain those differences, to answer Nevadans' questions about the caucus and to prepare them to participate."

The AARP Nevada/Review-Journal event will be live streamed to reviewjournal.com, as well as Review-Journal's Facebook and YouTube channel. The show will also be live streamed to the AARP website at www.aarp.org/nv. The program will also be posted on reviewjournal.com.

The AARP Nevada/Review-Journal partnership will also include a series of election-related polls in early February. The Nevada Poll – Sponsored by AARP Nevada will survey nonpartisan voters in the state on their Presidential voting preferences. This poll will be released February 9th.

The second poll will be exclusively made up of registered Democrats and gauge Nevadan's preferences after both the Iowa and New Hampshire votes, just ahead of the Silver State's caucus. Those results will be published before the Nevada caucus.

Media representatives are invited to cover the event and encouraged to call contacts to ensure availability and spokespersons.

Steve Sebelius Bio:

Steve Sebelius oversees the Review-Journal's Washington and Carson City bureaus, as well as the reporting team covering local governments in Clark County. He also writes a weekly politics column for the Sunday Viewpoints section. Sebelius previously worked for the RJ between 2000 and 2017. He returned to the RJ in March 2019. Sebelius has been the on-air political analyst for KLAS-TV Channel 8 for nearly 10 years. He also has co-hosted "PoliticsNow," Nevada's only political television program, on the channel since 2015.

Shelby Wiltz Bio:

Shelby Wiltz is the 2020 Caucus Director ahead of Nevada's "First in the Wes"t Presidential Caucus. This is the earliest the State Party has brought on a Caucus Director in an election cycle. Shelby has been working to elect Democrats since 2013 and has worked to organize volunteers, turn out voters and manage field programs on more than seven campaigns across the country. In 2018, Shelby moved to Nevada to become the Organizing Director for the State Party's Coordinated Campaign where she led the organizing effort that saw record turnout in a midterm year and elected a historic number of Democrats up and down the ticket.

John Hishta Bio:

John Hishta is a nationally recognized political consultant and strategist. He spent over thirty years advising Republican candidates, elected officials, national committees, business groups and advocacy organizations. John came to AARP in May 2011 as Senior Vice President for Campaigns, leading the department tasked with managing and executing successful issue campaigns at the state and national level on AARP's top priorities of health and financial security. Since joining AARP, John has led the association's winning efforts to stop Congress from making any harmful cuts to Medicare or Social Security, led the campaign to oppose efforts to repeal and replace the ACA, and developed and implemented award winning voter engagement efforts. He has also led efforts in multiple states to expand retirement security opportunities for workers and provide more resources for caregivers and their families.

About the Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional and national award-winning multiplatform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

About AARP

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million, that helps people turn their goals and dreams into real possibilities, strengthens communities and fights for the issues that matter most to families such as healthcare, employment and income security, retirement planning, affordable utilities and protection from financial abuse. We advocate for individuals in the marketplace by selecting products and services of high quality and value to carry the AARP name as well as help our members obtain discounts on a wide range of products, travel, and services. A trusted source for lifestyle tips, news and educational information, AARP produces AARP The Magazine, the world's largest circulation magazine; AARP Bulletin; www.aarp.org; AARP TV & Radio; AARP Books; and AARP en Español, a Spanish-language website addressing the interests and needs of Hispanics. AARP does not endorse candidates for public office or make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. The AARP Foundation is an affiliated charity that provides security, protection, and empowerment to older persons in need with support from thousands of volunteers, donors, and sponsors. AARP has staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Learn more at www.aarp.org .

